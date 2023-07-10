Spain vs Norway LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-19 UEFA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Spain vs Norway LIVE on Match day 3 of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship here.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Spain U-19 vs Norway U-19 live on Match day 3 of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship, as well as the latest information from the Ta'Qali National Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Spain vs Norway live in UEFA U19 Championship match day 3
The Spain u-19 vs Norway u-19 match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Spain vs Norway live streaming, it will be available on the UEFA TV app.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Ta'Qali National Stadium
It is the home stadium of Malta and its national team, it is the most important stadium in the country, it has a capacity for 16 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1981, one of the most beautiful stadiums for this European championship, it will host the match of Spain vs Norway in the U-19 championship, without a doubt one of the best venues, for one of the best matches.
What time is Spain U-19 vs Norway U-19 live on Match day 3 of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship?
These will be the times for the Spain vs Norway match in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 pm
Bolivia: 15:00 pm
Brazil: 15:00 am
Chile: 14:00 pm
Colombia: 14:00 pm
Ecuador: 14:00 pm
USA (ET): 15:00 pm
Spain: 21:00 pm
Mexico: 13:00 pm
Paraguay: 14:00 pm
Peru: 14:00 pm
Uruguay: 14:00 pm
Venezuela: 14:00 pm
Absences
Neither team will have any injured or suspended players, so they can count on a full squad for what will be one of the most important matches of the day, with the best of Group B in the UEFA Under-19 championship at stake.
Background
The record leans towards the Spanish team, as they have met on 5 occasions, leaving a record of 3 matches won by Spain, 1 draw and 1 match won by Norway, so tomorrow the Spanish team will be favorites to take the 3 points in this match day 3 and thus ensure that they are leaders for another week.
Norway u-19 Last Lineup
This is the latest line-up of the Norway national team:
1-Ree, 14.Haram, 18.Bassi, 4.Hopland, 3.Egeli, 7.Aas, 6.Roaldsoy, 8.Odegard, 17.Skogvold, 9.Flataker, 19.Faraas.
DT: Luis Berkemeier Pimenta.
Spain U-19 final line-up
This is the latest line-up of the Spanish national team:
1.Iribarne, 4.Casas, 2.Fresneda, 5.Gasiorowski, 3.Valle Gomez, 8.Moran, 20.Palacios, 7.García, 18.Pérez Guerrero, 10.Akhomach, 9.Barbera. DT: José María Lana Fernández.
How does the Norwegian national team u-19 fare?
Meanwhile, the Norwegian national team comes from a one-goal draw against Iceland, a match that had many arrivals from both countries but without effectiveness, in the table generate in group B is in second place with 4 points and a record of 1 game won and a draw yet undefeated, will seek the overall leadership if they manage to defeat Spain in this day 3, no doubt we expect a match full of intensity, goals and emotions in the UEFA U-19 championship, Norway will arrive with less pressure on them and with everything to gain and nothing to lose, so it will be a great opportunity to spring a surprise this matchday.
How does the Spanish national team U-19 fare?
The Spain U-19 team, comes from defeating 5-0 to the selection of Greece, a match that they dominated from start to finish and that the goals will serve to give them a little more peace of mind in the next match in the event of a draw, in the overall table of the group B are as general leaders with a record of 2 games won and 6 points accumulated, will seek against Norway continue with the good streak and as leaders of their group, a selection full of talent and with players of great quality, in this way will come the selection of Spain to this day 3.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Spain vs Norway live stream, match day 3 of the U19 Championship. The match will take place at the Ta`Qali National Stadium, kick-off at 13:00.