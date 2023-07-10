Boca Juniors vs Huracán LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Huracán live, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Huracán live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracán live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Huracán live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Huracán?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Huracan match on July 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 12:30 hrs. - (July 11)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 19:30 hrs. - Star+
Referee Team
Referee: Nicolás Ramírez
Assistant Referee 1: Lucas Germanotta
Assistant Referee 2: Pablo Gualtieri
Fourth official: Sebastián Habib
VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
AVAR: Diego Romero
Key player at Huracán
One of the players to take into account in Huracán is Nicolás Cordero, the 24 year old center forward born in Argentina has played 20 games so far in the Argentine League, in which he has not been able to assist but he has already scored four goals, these against; Defensa Y Justicia, Banfield, Colón de Santa Fe and Racing Club.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniors is Miguel Angel Merentiel, the 27-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played 21 games in the current edition of the Argentine League, in which he already has two assists and six goals, against Platense, Instituto de Córdoba, Racing Club, Argentinos Juniors, Tigre and Sarmiento Junin.
History Boca Juniors vs Huracán
In total, the two teams have met 46 times since 1985, with Boca Juniors dominating the record with 28 wins, 13 draws and Huracán winning on five occasions.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 84 goals to Huracán's 34.
Actuality - Huracán
Huracán has had a bad performance so far in the current edition of the Argentine League. After playing 23 games, it is in the 27th position in the standings with 19 points, this was achieved after winning four games, drawing seven and losing 12, it has also scored 16 goals, but has conceded 27, for a goal difference of -11.
Gimanasia y Esgrima de la Plata 1 - 0 Huracan
Huracan 1 - 1 Newells Old Boys
Club Guaraní 2 - 0 Huracán
Independiente 1 - 0 Huracán
Huracan 0 - 1 Atletico Tucuman
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors, has had a bad performance so far in the current edition of the Argentine League. After 23 games played, they are in the 11th position in the standings with 32 points, this is the result of having won nine games, drawn five and lost nine, in terms of goals, they have scored 25 and conceded 22, for a goal difference of +3.
Boca Juniors 1 - 1 Lanús
Godoy Cruz 4 - 0 Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 4 - 0 Monagas SC
Boca Juniors 2 - 0 Sarmiento Junin
Union de Santa Fe 0 - 0 Boca Juniors
The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors and Huracán will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atlético Boca Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 58,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Huracán match, valid for the 24th date of the Argentine League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
