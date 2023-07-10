Greece vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-19 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Greece vs Iceland UEFA U19.
What time is the Greece vs Iceland match for UEFA U19 2023?
This is the start time of the game Greece vs Iceland of July 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 pm.
Bolivia: 3:00 pm.
Brasil: 4:00 pm.
Chile: 4:00 pm.
Colombia: 2:00 pm.
Ecuador: 2:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 3:00 pm ET on ViX.
México: 1:00 pm.
Paraguay: 4:00 pm.
Perú: 3:00 pm.
Uruguay: 4:00 pm.
Venezuela: 3:00 pm.
Iceland last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lúkas Petersson, Arnar Adalsteinsson, Logi Hrafn Róbertsson, Daníel Kristjánsson, Hlynur Freyr Karlsson, Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, Sli Thórdarson, Sigurbergur Áki Jörundsson, Ágúst Þorsteinsson, Róbert Thorkelsson and Adolf Birgisson.
Greece last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nikolaos Botis, Athanasios Prodromitis, Dimitrios Keramitsis, Nikolaos Deligiannis, Charalampos Georgiadis, Dimitrios Kottas, Anastasios Symeonidis, Christos Stavropoulos, Stefanos Tzimas, Lampros Smyrlis and Nikolaos Spyrakos.
Iceland Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players from Iceland. The first is the attacker Adolf Birgisson (#9), he plays in the Premier League with Brentford, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and he could score in Monday's game. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Ágúst Þorsteinsson (#10), the 22-year-old who plays in the Icelandic league with TSG Hoffenheim is an important piece and in 20 games he has scored a goal and an assist. AGF Aarhus player Eggert Aron Gudmundsson (#10) managed to score in the last match against Israel and will be key to distributing the ball all over the pitch.
Iceland
Similarly, Iceland is in Group B of the tournament. They are in the third position of the group with 1 point after 0 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost. This year they seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and for that they must come out winners in Monday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against Norway on July 7, 2023, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Hibernians Stadium and thus they got their first draw of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Greece Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Greece's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Iceland. Defender Alexios Kalogeropoulos (#6), plays for Olympiakos. He is a very fast player with good ball control. He will be very important for UEFA Under-19 because of his leadership. Midfielder Christos Stavropoulos (#15) is a great player with lots of speed and good ball control. He is 18 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Monday. Finally, the player of PAOK Salonika from the Greek Super League, Stefanos Tzimas (#9) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in Europe and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Iceland.
Greece
The Greece soccer team is in Group B along with Spain, Norway and Iceland. It is in fourth place in the group with 0 points after getting 0 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and be able to compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so their qualification must be successful in view of their goals. Their last game was against Spain on July 7, 2023, the match ended in a 5-0 loss at Gozo Stadium and thus they got their second loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Hibernians Stadium is located in the city of Paola, Malta and is one of the oldest football stadiums in Malta. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 8,000 spectators, was inaugurated on November 9, 1986, and cost 25 million euros to build.