Leon vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Stay tuned to follow Club Leon vs Pachuca LIVE on match day 2 of the Apertura 2023 in Liga MX.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Club Leon vs Pachuca live match day 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de Leon. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Club León vs Pachuca live on match day 2 of the Apertura 2023 in Liga Mx
The Club León vs Pachuca match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Club León vs Pachuca on streaming, it will be available on the Fox Sports Premium app and on the Claro Sports Youtube channel.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match between Club León and Pachuca will be Mexican-born referee Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina, who will have the task of bringing this match to a successful conclusion with his experience in the Liga Mx. He will be looking to do a good job in this match that will undoubtedly have a lot of friction and will be very intense on match day 2 of the Apertura 2023, with two teams that know each other very well.
What time will be the match of Club León vs Pachuca in the second match day of the Apertura 2023 in the Liga Mx?
These will be the schedules for the Club León vs Pachuca match in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 pm
Bolivia: 22:00 pm
Brazil: 22:00 am
Chile: 21:00 pm
Colombia: 21:00 pm
Ecuador: 21:00 pm
USA (ET): 22:00 pm
Spain: 4:00 am
Mexico: 20:00 pm
Paraguay: 21:00 pm
Peru: 21:00 pm
Uruguay: 22:00 pm
Venezuela: 21:00 pm
Absences
In the case of Pachuca, they will be without Luis Chavez and Erick Sanchez as they are in the Gold Cup with the Mexican national team, while for Leon the player who will not be available will be centre-back Fidel Ambríz, who just yesterday finished his participation by winning the gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, these are the players who will be out of action tomorrow.
Background
The record leans towards Pachuca, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for Pachuca, 2 draws and 6 wins for Leon, it will be a very close match with chances in both areas, but due to the little rest in preseason the favourite to take the 3 points will be the Tuzos who had better preparation for this Apertura 2023.
Last Lineup Pachuca
This is the latest Pachuca line-up:
23.Oscar Ustari, 6.Byron Castillo, 22.Gustavo Cabral, 2.Segio Barreto, 199.Miguel Rodriguez, 11.Paulino de la Fuente, 33.Pedro Pedraza, 15.Israel Luna, 28.Jesus Hernandez, 9.Roberto de la Rosa, 7.Lucas Di Yorio. DT: Guillermo Almada.
Latest Club Leon line-up
This is Club León's latest line-up:
30. Rodolfo Cota, 21. Stiven Barreiro, 7. Iván Moreno, 6. William Tesillo, 29.Lucas Romero, 27. Jesús Angulo, 20.José Alvarado, 13.Angel Mena, 11.Elias Hernandez, 10.Victor Davila. DT: Nicolas Larcamon.
How is Pachuca coming along?
For their part, Pachuca come from a one-goal draw against Mazatlan as visitors, again they will have to leave home but this time to visit Leon and with the same objective of getting the 3 points that will give them the first victory in the campaign, they are in 9th position with one point, it is expected to be a very close game due to the lack of players that both teams have due to their national team selections, in this way the teams arrive to the second day of the Liga Mx, in the Apertura 2023.
How does Club León arrive?
Los Panzas Verdes come from losing 2-1 at home in match day 1 against Chivas, a match where there was a lot of intensity and adrenaline, but Guadalajara was more convincing and managed to take the three points. They will look for their first points in this Apertura 2023 at home against Pachuca in match day 2 and again at home, as they are at the bottom of the standings with no points.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Club León vs Pachuca, match day 2 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio de León at 20:00.