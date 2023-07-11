Barnet vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Barnet vs Crystal Palace Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barnet vs Crystal Palace match.
What time is Barnet vs Crystal Palace match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Barnet vs Crystal Palace of 11th July in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 11, 2023
|
14:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
July 11, 2023
|
15:30
|
Bolivia
|
July 11, 2023
|
13:30
|
Brazil
|
July 11, 2023
|
15:30
|
Chile
|
July 11, 2023
|
15:30
|
Colombia
|
July 11, 2023
|
13:30
|
Ecuador
|
July 11, 2023
|
13:30
|
Spain
|
July 11, 2023
|
19:30
|
Mexico
|
July 11, 2023
|
12:30
|
Peru
|
July 11, 2023
|
13:30
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Jordan Ayew. The current Crystal Palace center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Crystal Palace lineup:
S. Johnstone; J. Ward, J. Andersen, M. Guehi, T. Mitchel; C. Doucure, W. Huges; M. Olise, E. Eze, J. Ayew; O. Édouard.
Watch out for this Barnet player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Harry Smith. The English striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so the rival defenses must always be alert since Harry Smith knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Barnet. Also, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the table.
Barnet's last line-up:
D. Gorman; B. Wynter, I. Kanu, E. Fernandez, L. Walker; D. Collinge, J. Okime, F. Potter; S. Woods, H. Pritchard, C. Senior.
Background:
Barnet and Crystal Palace have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two sides will meet head to head on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The Hive Stadium is a dedicated professional soccer venue in Harrow, England. It was one of Prince Edward's former playing fields and is currently home to Barnet Football Club, which plays its English fifth division home games there. It is also the home of the London Bees, a women's team that plays its FA Women's Championship matches. The stadium's total official capacity is 6,500 and its current record attendance is 6,215, set on January 28, 2019 for Barnet's 3-3 draw with Brentford.
Interestingly, the Mexican U20 national team already had a game there on a warm-up tour.
To change this season
On the other hand, Crystal Palace will be looking to have a completely different season from the previous ones, as long as it is positive since remembering their last performances in the Premier League, the Eagles have not managed to get out of the mid-table zone and have regularly been in the 11th or 12th positions, so for this new adventure, Crystal Palace will at least look to be fighting for a place in European competitions. Likewise, the Eagles are hoping to do well in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Seeking promotion
On the one hand, Barnet will be looking to have a fruitful season seeking promotion to the fourth division of the English League and to continue making great strides in their history to one day reach the highest level of English soccer. Last season they were not close to promotion as they were positioned in the mid-table and did not have enough points to get into the fight to reach the playoffs for the promotion match, however, they had an outstanding performance in the FA Trophy where they reached the semifinal stage and were eliminated against Gasteshead, being so close and so far from the final.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Barnet of the English fifth division will face Crystal Palace of the Premier League, both teams are looking to get in rhythm and shape for the start of the season in August to start their leagues at the highest level.
Kick-off time
The Barnet vs Crystal Palace match will be played at The Hive Stadium, in Harrow, London. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
