Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs Leeds United match.
What time is Manchester United vs Leeds United match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Leeds United of 12th July in several countries
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
July 12, 2023
11:00 ET
Argentina
July 12, 2023
12:00
Bolivia
July 12, 2023
10:00
Brazil
July 12, 2023
12:00
Chile
July 12, 2023
12:00
Colombia
July 12, 2023
10:00
Ecuador
July 12, 2023
10:00
Spain
July 12, 2023
16:00
Mexico
July 12, 2023
9:00
Peru
July 12, 2023
10:00
Watch out for this Leeds United player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Jack Harrison. The current Leeds United center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Leeds United lineup:
J. Robles; L. Ayling, R. Kristensen, L. Cooper, M. Wöber, P.Struijk; W. McKennie, A. Forshaw, R. Koch, J. Harrison; Rodrigo.
Watch out for this Manchster United player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Marcus Rashford. The English attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Rashford knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Manchester United.
Last Manchester United line-up:
D. De Gea; L. Shaw, V. Lindelöf, R. Varane, A. Wan-Bisaka; Fred, Casemiro; J. Sancho, C. Eriksen, B. Fernandes; M. Rasford.
Background:
Leeds United and Manchester United have met on a total of 114 occasions (51 wins for the red devil's, 37 draws, 26 wins for the peacocks) where the balance is clearly in favor of Manchester United. In goal scoring history, Manchester United has the advantage with 172 goals to Leeds United's 114. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 23 of last season's Premier League where Manchester United edged Leeds by a score of 0-2.
About the Stadium
Ullevaal Stadium is a stadium located in Oslo, Norway. It is the country's national soccer stadium and is mainly used for soccer matches and related sporting events. It is also the home of the Vålerenga soccer team.
The stadium was opened on September 26, 1926 and has undergone several renovations and improvements over the years. It has a capacity of approximately 28,000 spectators, although it can be expanded for special events, accommodating up to 35,000 people. The stadium structure features classic architecture, with a covered main grandstand and open bleachers on the sides.
Back to the top circuit
On the other hand, the recently relegated Leeds United has the obligation to respond to their fans after what happened last season in the Premier League, confirming their relegation on the last day of the season. Now, the Peacocks have the obligation to sweep all before them in the Championship and give no respite so that they are the ones to win the ticket for promotion to the top flight of English soccer. Therefore, Leeds United will have to have a great preseason and start the day 1 of the silver division with all their players in the best possible shape and rhythm.
They want to be protagonists again
Manchester United will try to be again the protagonist team they were at some point before Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League came into effect, after what they did last season, the Red Devil's showed that they have the material to fight for the title next season and try to win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup crowns, also, it should be remembered that thanks to their performance in the previous season, Manchester United managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, so the demand will be at its highest level.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Manchester United and Leeds United will face each other, the Red Devil's will try to reach in good rhythm the beginning of the Premier League season, on the other hand, the Peacocks have the mission of returning to the top circuit of English soccer, so it will be important to return to the level that kept them competing in the elite of football for a long time.
Kick-off time
The Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be played at Ullevaal Stadium, in Oslo, Norway. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Friendly Match: Manchester United vs Leeds United!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.