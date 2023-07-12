Darmstadt vs Norwich: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor,
This will be the first match between the two sides in history. Darmstadt and Norwich have never met in any competition. The match will take place at Darmstadt's home ground, the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, which is located in the city of Darmstadt, Germany, with a capacity of 17,000 fans.
Probable Norwich
Norwich's probable team for the match is: Krul, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson and McCallum; Nunez, McLean and Springett; Sargent, Placheta and Idah.
Probable Darmstadt
Darmstadt's probable team for the friendly will be: Brunst, Gajsula, Maglica and Zimmermann; Bader, Schnellhardt, Mehlem and Holland; Honsak, Manu and Tietz.
Injuries
Darmstadt's Matej Maglica comes in to replace the departure of Patric Pfeiffer, while the German side will be without a substitute. On the Norwich side Borja Sainz is injured and will sit out the match.
2. Bundesliga and Championship
In the 2. Bundesliga Darmstadt was in second place, tied with leader Heidenheim, with 67 points, and one above Hamburg, being one of the teams promoted to the first division. In the Championship Norwich were 13th with 62 points, one below Watford and Preston, three above Bristol and five above Hull City.
Last Matches: Norwich
Norwich on the other side have already played two pre-season friendlies. Prior to those friendlies the last game had been in May, on the eighth, at home in a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool, with Morgan Rogers scoring in the Championship. In the friendlies, the first last Tuesday (4), the draw was 1-1 away from home with Barnet. And on Saturday (8), away from home, the victory was 6-1 over King's Lynn Town.
Last Matches: Darmstadt
Darmstadt's last games were in May, at the end of the 2. Bundesliga, with two defeats and one win. On the 14th, away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Hannover, with goals from Nielsen and Teuchert, while Tietz discounted. At home, on the 19th, the victory was over Magdeburg, with a goal from x. And on the 28th, away from home, the defeat was 4-0 to Greuthe Furth, with goals from Raschl, Asta, Sieb and Green.
