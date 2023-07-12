Darmstadt vs Norwich: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match
Image: Darmstadt

11:29 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Darmstadt vs Norwich Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Darmstadt vs Norwich match.
11:24 PMan hour ago

How to watch Darmstadt vs Norwich Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Darmstadt vs Norwich live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Bet 365 app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:19 PMan hour ago

Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor,

This will be the first match between the two sides in history. Darmstadt and Norwich have never met in any competition. The match will take place at Darmstadt's home ground, the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, which is located in the city of Darmstadt, Germany, with a capacity of 17,000 fans.
11:14 PMan hour ago

Probable Norwich

Norwich's probable team for the match is: Krul, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson and McCallum; Nunez, McLean and Springett; Sargent, Placheta and Idah.
11:09 PMan hour ago

Probable Darmstadt

Darmstadt's probable team for the friendly will be: Brunst, Gajsula, Maglica and Zimmermann; Bader, Schnellhardt, Mehlem and Holland; Honsak, Manu and Tietz.
11:04 PMan hour ago

Injuries

Darmstadt's Matej Maglica comes in to replace the departure of Patric Pfeiffer, while the German side will be without a substitute. On the Norwich side Borja Sainz is injured and will sit out the match.
10:59 PMan hour ago

2. Bundesliga and Championship

In the 2. Bundesliga Darmstadt was in second place, tied with leader Heidenheim, with 67 points, and one above Hamburg, being one of the teams promoted to the first division. In the Championship Norwich were 13th with 62 points, one below Watford and Preston, three above Bristol and five above Hull City.
10:54 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Norwich

Norwich on the other side have already played two pre-season friendlies. Prior to those friendlies the last game had been in May, on the eighth, at home in a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool, with Morgan Rogers scoring in the Championship. In the friendlies, the first last Tuesday (4), the draw was 1-1 away from home with Barnet. And on Saturday (8), away from home, the victory was 6-1 over King's Lynn Town.
10:49 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Darmstadt

Darmstadt's last games were in May, at the end of the 2. Bundesliga, with two defeats and one win. On the 14th, away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Hannover, with goals from Nielsen and Teuchert, while Tietz discounted. At home, on the 19th, the victory was over Magdeburg, with a goal from x. And on the 28th, away from home, the defeat was 4-0 to Greuthe Furth, with goals from Raschl, Asta, Sieb and Green.
10:44 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Darmstadt vs Norwich Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

