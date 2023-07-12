Boreham Wood vs Brentford: LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Boreham Wood Football Club

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Boreham Wood vs Brentford Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boreham Wood vs Brentford live match, as well as the latest information from the Meadow Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Boreham Wood vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Boreham Wood vs Brentford will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Boreham Wood vs Brentford Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Boreham Wood vs Brentford of July 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:30 PM
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM
Colombia: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Paraguay: 2:30 PM
Peru: 1:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
Venezuela: 1:30 PM

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Teams finalize details

2:40 AM2 hours ago

The last confrontation

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Boreham Wood vs Brentford history

These two teams have met on three occasions. The statistics are in favor of Brentford, who have come out victorious in all of these meetings, one of them being in the FA Cup in the 2012-13 season.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Brentford

Brentford is preparing for a new season in the Premier League, where it will aim to reach a continental competition, considering that it has had a great adaptation in the competition in its return after 74 years, being in the mid-table or close to the privileged positions, so now it will raise its objectives to show itself at the European level. This will be just the first game in the preseason to kick off their 2023-24 campaign.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood is getting ready to face a new season in the National League. After being one step away from reaching the match that defined the champion last season, the team will try to maintain the same mentality to try to be again in the fight for promotion to League Two. In this preseason they have played two matches against first and second division teams, which will surely have left them with a lot to learn in order to face the challenges that lie ahead.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Meadow Park

The Boreham Wood vs Brentford match will be played at Meadow Park, located in the village of Borehamwood, in the county of Hertfordside, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1963, has a capacity for 4,500 spectators.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Boreham Wood vs Brentford Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo