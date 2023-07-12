Boreham Wood vs Brentford: LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boreham Wood vs Brentford live match, as well as the latest information from the Meadow Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Boreham Wood vs Brentford Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Boreham Wood vs Brentford of July 12th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM
Colombia: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Paraguay: 2:30 PM
Peru: 1:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
Venezuela: 1:30 PM
Teams finalize details
The last confrontation
Boreham Wood vs Brentford history
These two teams have met on three occasions. The statistics are in favor of Brentford, who have come out victorious in all of these meetings, one of them being in the FA Cup in the 2012-13 season.
Brentford
Brentford is preparing for a new season in the Premier League, where it will aim to reach a continental competition, considering that it has had a great adaptation in the competition in its return after 74 years, being in the mid-table or close to the privileged positions, so now it will raise its objectives to show itself at the European level. This will be just the first game in the preseason to kick off their 2023-24 campaign.
Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood is getting ready to face a new season in the National League. After being one step away from reaching the match that defined the champion last season, the team will try to maintain the same mentality to try to be again in the fight for promotion to League Two. In this preseason they have played two matches against first and second division teams, which will surely have left them with a lot to learn in order to face the challenges that lie ahead.
The match will be played at Meadow Park
The Boreham Wood vs Brentford match will be played at Meadow Park, located in the village of Borehamwood, in the county of Hertfordside, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1963, has a capacity for 4,500 spectators.
