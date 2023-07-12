Westfalia vs Borussia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2023 Match
Stay tuned for the Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund live, as well as the latest information from the Viatic-Arena Stadium.
Where and how to watch Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund live online

The match will not be broadcast.

Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund can not be tuned in live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund match corresponding to the friendly match before the start of the 2023-2024 season?

This is the kick-off time for the Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund match on July 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

Spain: 09:00 hours

United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 09:00 hours 

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund Statement

Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director spoke ahead of the match: "We have some candidates in mind, we will take care of the team board's lineup. We will find a good mix, as we have done in previous years".

"Then we will have time to discuss the issues in the United States, hold individual meetings and reflect on them. No decision will be made before then, for sure."

"In the past, he has always been someone with personality, who is involved in his own way, who takes responsibility, even in difficult moments." A certain importance on the pitch is also important, he says.

"You want someone who will stand up for things, stand for things and be the coach's outstretched arm in the locker room and the club's contact person. We will find the right candidate."

How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?

Borussia's last game was against Chelsea in the round of 16, where they lost two goals to nil and were eliminated in a somewhat disconcerting manner for the team.

How does Westfalia fare?

Westfalia is a team that belongs to the fifth division of the Oberliga, the same as in Germany, and in their last match they beat Ennepetal five goals to zero.
The match Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Viatic Arena Stadium.

The Westfalia vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Viatic-Arena Stadium, located in Papenloh, Germany. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Westfalia vs Borussia live stream, corresponding to the friendly match for the 2022-2023 season. The match will take place at the Viatic Arena Stadium at 12:00 pm.
