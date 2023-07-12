New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls host FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena in their final regular season home match before the league breaks for the Leagues Cup.

A controversial 2-1 victory over New England last Saturday saw Wiki Carmona score the game-winner in the 88th minute only to see Andrew Farrell tie the game, but the goal was ruled out for offsides.

New York is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference in a five-way tie on points for the final playoff spot, but behind Montreal on goal difference.

Cincinnati played out a 2-2 draw against Charlotte, rallying from two goals down behind goals from Luciano Acosta and Alvaro Barreal.

Pat Noonan's side remain top of MLS as they lead second-placed Nashville by seven points with a match against them on Saturday.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Cory Burke and John Tolkin are away at the Gold Cup with Jamaica and the U.S. Men's National Team, who are in the semifinals of that competition.

Lewis Morgan (hip), Serge Ngoma (hamstring) and Steven Sserwadda (knee) are all out.

Dru Yearwood (hip) and Elias Manoel (ankle) are listed as questionable.

FC Cincinnati

Matt Miazga and Brandon Vazquez are away at the Gold Cup with the U.S. Men's National Team.

Gerardo Valenzuela and Dominique Badji are sidelined with quad injuries while Yuya Kabo is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue.

The Orange and Blue signed striker Aaron Boupendza from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, Nealis, Duncan; Edelman, Amaya; Mosso, Luquinhas; Vanzeir, Barlow

FC Cincinnati: Celentano; Hagglund, Mosquera, Gaddis; Arias, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta; Kubo, Santos

Ones to watch

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

With ten goals and seven assists as well as 52 key passes on the season, Acosta is one of the most dangerous offensive players in MLS and has been named to the All-Star team.

Since joining the Orange and Blue in 2021, the Argentine has tallied 27 goals and 36 assists in his two-and-a-half years with Cincinnati.

Previous meetings

On May 23rd, Cincinnati pulled out a penalty shootout victory over New York in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup after the two sides ended 120 minutes of play.

The Orange and Blue opened the scoring three minutes from halftime as Santiago Arias found Acosta at the top of the box and he fed Marco Angulo, who backheeled a pass to Kubo with his back to goal. He took a touch and fired a shot through a crowded box into the bottom corner.

Dante Vanzeir saved the Red Bulls, scoring in the 93rd minute to send the match to extra time where neither team scored over the 30 minutes.

Cincinnati went first in the shootout and converted all five penalties and they secured the victory after backup goalkeeper Alec Kann saved Vanzeir's attempt.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Callum Williams as the play-by-play announcer and Calen Carr serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.