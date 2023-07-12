LAFC vs St. Louis City SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

LAFC host St. Louis City SC at Banc of California Stadium in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

St. Louis won their third game on the trot, defeating Toronto 1-0 thanks to a 50th-minute goal by Aziel Jackson, the first of his MLS career.

The expansion side continue to top the Western Conference standings and their 12 wins are the fifth-fastest by a first-year club in league history.

With 38 points through 21 matches, St. Louis have set the record for most points through their first 21 contests in league history, surpassing Chicago's total of 37 points in 21 games from 1998.

LAFC are in third place in the West and drew 1-1 with San Jose last time out, Denis Bouanga cancelling out Christian Espinoza's opener as the defending MLS champions are now winless in three.

The Black and Gold have had success against expansion teams, winning all six of their matches when they have faced first-year clubs.

Team news

LAFC

Aaron Long is on international duty with the U.S. Men's National Team at the Gold Cup. Jesus Murillo and Sergi Palencia are out with lower extremity injuries and starting goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau is sidelined with a right leg issue.

St. Louis City SC

Joakim Nilsson (knee) and Joao Klauss (quad) are out while Eduard Lowen (quad) is questionable.

Predicted lineups

LAFC: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Maldonado, Chiellini, Palacios; Cifuentes, Sanchez, Duenas; Bouanga, Vela, Torres

St. Louis City SC: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Parker, Hiebert; Blom; Ostrak, Stroud; Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran

Ones to watch

Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

His 12th goal of the season earned LAFC a point against San Jose and he remains one of the most prolific strikers in the league especially when partnered with Carlos Vela.

Photo: Christopher Morris - Corbis/Getty Images

Aziel Jackson (St. Louis City SC)

After his first assist against Colorado, Jackson picked up his first career goal in Toronto, which happened to be the game-winner. The performance against the Reds earned him a place on the Team of the Matchday squad.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between LAFC and St. Louis City.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Max Bretos as the play-by-play announcer and Brian Dunseth as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 10:30pm Eastern time.