Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Semifinal Gold Cup 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs. Jamaica

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Jamaica live, as well as the latest information from the Allegiant Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Jamaica live online

The match will be broadcast on Tudn channel.

Mexico vs Jamaica can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Mexico vs Jamaica match of the Gold Cup 2023 Semifinal?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Jamaica match on July 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 22:00 hours

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 7:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.

South Africa: 8:00 p.m.

Australia: 8:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Mexico Statements

Jaime Lozano spoke before the match: "It leaves a great taste in my mouth not to concede a goal, I think we are a powerful attacking team and if we keep our concentration we will continue to be candidates to win the cup".

"We didn't look good for two reasons. One, we had a hard time understanding where we had more chances to progress and two, because Costa Rica was playing a good game... we should not risk so much because it is a first half, they were also dangerous."

"It took us a lot of hard work until the end, I think at 2-0 was we had some peace of mind knowing that we could advance."

"I don't know if it's based on statistics, I don't know if it's based on performance, I have no idea, but we have a very good opponent in front of us, an opponent that has been difficult for the Mexican National Team lately, who has a very peculiar style, who has players in important teams and leagues, and who has been having a great Gold Cup. It seems to me that they are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, and they already got a good result against the United States in their debut".

"The last match at the Azteca was a little bit the same, the first time they arrive, they score a great goal and I think Mexico always had to row against the tide, let's hope and that is something important, that if we can get in front (first) things will change a lot, otherwise, their counterattack is very strong".

"Jamaica I think will have a good chance of being in the next World Cup, they have trained, they have prepared and they understand the game in a different way."

"Obviously, I think, in the end they are Mexicans because the Law dictates it, I would not like to get into these questions, assumptions, today we have the 23 of Mexico. Berterame and Quiñones have had two or three fabulous years in Mexico, they are looking to naturalize, they feel comfortable in Mexico, they make their lives, they are happy, they even have children. Today we do not have them. If a player is naturalized, he must be much better than the Mexican player. If they have a similar level, I'm going to bet on the national instead of the foreigner".

10:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Jamaica coming along?

Jamaica have been the surprise package, the Reggae Boyz beat Guatemala in the quarterfinals by the narrowest of margins, and will be going for the win against Mexico.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Mexico fare?

Mexico arrives to this match after beating Costa Rica two goals to zero, giving the surprise, this after the dismissal of Cocca due to the terrible result against the United States in the Nations League, the tricolor team is giving something to talk about in the Gold Cup.

10:30 AM2 hours ago

The Mexico vs Jamaica match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium

The Mexico vs. Jamaica match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, located in Papenloh, Germany. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs Jamaica match, corresponding to the semifinal of the 2023 Gold Cup. The match will take place at the Allegiant Stadium at 10:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo