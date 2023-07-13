Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Semifinal Gold Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs. Jamaica
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Jamaica live online
Mexico vs Jamaica can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Mexico vs Jamaica match of the Gold Cup 2023 Semifinal?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 8:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico Statements
"We didn't look good for two reasons. One, we had a hard time understanding where we had more chances to progress and two, because Costa Rica was playing a good game... we should not risk so much because it is a first half, they were also dangerous."
"It took us a lot of hard work until the end, I think at 2-0 was we had some peace of mind knowing that we could advance."
"I don't know if it's based on statistics, I don't know if it's based on performance, I have no idea, but we have a very good opponent in front of us, an opponent that has been difficult for the Mexican National Team lately, who has a very peculiar style, who has players in important teams and leagues, and who has been having a great Gold Cup. It seems to me that they are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, and they already got a good result against the United States in their debut".
"The last match at the Azteca was a little bit the same, the first time they arrive, they score a great goal and I think Mexico always had to row against the tide, let's hope and that is something important, that if we can get in front (first) things will change a lot, otherwise, their counterattack is very strong".
"Jamaica I think will have a good chance of being in the next World Cup, they have trained, they have prepared and they understand the game in a different way."
"Obviously, I think, in the end they are Mexicans because the Law dictates it, I would not like to get into these questions, assumptions, today we have the 23 of Mexico. Berterame and Quiñones have had two or three fabulous years in Mexico, they are looking to naturalize, they feel comfortable in Mexico, they make their lives, they are happy, they even have children. Today we do not have them. If a player is naturalized, he must be much better than the Mexican player. If they have a similar level, I'm going to bet on the national instead of the foreigner".
How is Jamaica coming along?
How does Mexico fare?