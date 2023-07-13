Spain vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup U19

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spain vs Italy match.
What time is Spain vs Italy match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Spain vs Italy of 13th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch Spain vs Italy
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
July 13, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 20,2023
|
16:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
July 13, 2023
|
14:00
|
Brasil
|
July 13, 2023
|
16:00
|
Chile
|
July 13, 2023
|
16:00
|
Colombia
|
July 13, 2023
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
July 13, 2023
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
July 13, 2023
|
20:00
|
Mexico
|
July 13, 2023
|
13:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
July 13, 2023
|
14:00
Watch out for this Italy player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Giacomo Faticanti, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Spain:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Alex Garrido, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Italy's final lineup:
D. Mastrantonio; L. Dellavalle, F. Chiarodia, I. Reganesi; F. Missori, G. Faticanti, C. Ndour, M. Kayode; L. Hasa, S. Vignato; F. Esposito.
Spain's last lineup:
A. Astralaga; D. Corredor, Simo, Y. Gasirowski, F. Garreta; D. Rodriguez, A. Garrido, E. Pujol, D. Pérez; A. Diaoune, M. Angel.
Background:
Spain and Italy have met on a total of 40 occasions (13 Spanish wins, 16 draws, 11 Italian wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the red fury team. In goal scoring history, Italy leads with 46 goals scored while Spain is close behind with 45 goals scored. Their last duel dates back to the Euro 2020 semifinals and take the victory on penalties by the Italians.
About the Stadium:
Ta' Qali National Stadium is the main soccer stadium in Malta. It is located in the town of Ta' Qali, which is in the center of the island of Malta. The stadium has been home to the Malta national team and various Maltese soccer teams since its inauguration in 1981.
The Ta' Qali National Stadium has a capacity of approximately 17,797 spectators, although it has hosted events with larger attendance in the past. In addition to soccer matches, the stadium has also been used for concerts and other cultural and sporting events.
Trying to eliminate the favorites
Italy's U-19 national team will have one of the most difficult missions of the tournament and that will be to eliminate the most winning team of the competition, however, Italy made merits in the group stage to be present in the semifinals of the tournament and it will be the results on the pitch that will speak for the Italians. The Italian team debuted with a resounding 4-0 victory over Malta, getting their first three points of the competition, in their second match they faced Portugal, a team that complicated the panorama for them as they fell to an abrupt 5-1 and finally closed their pass thanks to a 1-1 draw with Poland.
Group B super leaders
The Spain U19 national team finished the group phase as super leaders of group B after having accumulated 7 points from 3 matches played, divided into 2 wins and a draw. In its debut, Spain defeated Iceland 1-2 to obtain its first three points of the tournament, in its second match of the tournament, Spain faced Greece in a duel fully loaded in favor of the Spaniards as the final score was a resounding 5-0 and at the end of the group stage, Spain closed its participation with Norway, a team that also qualified for the semifinals of the tournament thanks to the 0-0 draw between the two teams.
For a place in the Youth Grand Final
Four teams are 90 minutes away from advancing to the grand final of the UEFA Euro 2023 youth tournament. The nations are just one step away from playing for the coveted cup and a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship, which makes it all the more important to win this semi-final elimination match. Likewise, this tournament also allows the selected youth players to look for a coach to take notice of them and to continue their careers in a relevant team in Europe, which is why these semifinals will be a key factor in the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Spain vs Italy match will be played at Ta’Qali National Stadium , in Attard, Malta. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
