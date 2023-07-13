Portugal vs Norway LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-19 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Portugal vs Norway in a UEFA Euro U-19
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portugal vs Norway match in the UEFA Euro U-19.
What time is Portugal vs Norway match for UEFA Euro U-19?
This is the start time of the game Portugal vs Norway of July 13rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how Portugal vs Norway and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on TUDN television.
If you want to watch Portugal vs Norway in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, July 13
Portugal - Norway (10:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Spain - Italy (23:00, Ta'Qali National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
In the semifinals, the winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B and vice versa.
Background
This will be the number 2 meeting between both teams, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and come out on top, as well as adding a victory, leaving 1 win for Portugal, 0 draws and 0 for Norway.
Norway U19 1 - 3 Portugal U19, Jul 16, 2018, U19 European Championship.
Watch out for this player from Portugal
The 19 year old Portuguese defender, Gabi Brás has had a good performance, the striker has played his third game in his local league, 3 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Portuguese league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Portuguese league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, adding in 3 games 2 goals.
Watch out for this player from Norway
The 19 year old striker from Norway, Alwande Roaldsöy has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-ninth game in his local league, 39 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the Italian league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, adding in 3 games 2 goals.
How is Portugal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Italy U19, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Portugal U19 2 - 1 Malta U19, Jul. 9, 2023, U19 European Championship
Portugal U19 5 - 1 Italy U19, July 6, 2023, European U19 Championship
Poland U19 0 - 2 Portugal U19, Jul. 3, 2023, U19 European Championship
Portugal U19 0 - 2 Spain U19, Jul. 27, 2019, U19 European Championship
Portugal U19 4 - 0 Republic of Ireland U19, Jul. 24, 2019, European U19 Championship
How is Norway doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was 2-1 against Romania U19, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Spain U19 0 - 0 Norway U19, Jul. 10, 2023, U19 European Championship
Iceland U19 1 - 1 Norway U19, Jul. 7, 2023, U19 European Championship
Norway U19 5 - 4 Greece, Jul. 4, 2023, U19 European Championship
France U19 1 - 0 Norway U19, Jul. 21, 2019, European U19 Championship
Czech Rep U19 0 - 0 Norway U19, Jul. 18, 2019, U19 European Championship
