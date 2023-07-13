Nuremberg vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Nuremberg vs Arsenal match live?
What time is Nuremberg vs Arsenal match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 2 pm: arsenal.com
Bolivia 1 pm: arsenal.com
Brazil 2 pm: arsenal.com
Chile 1 pm: arsenal.com
Colombia 12 pm: arsenal.com
Ecuador 12 pm: arsenal.com
USA 1 pm ET: arsenal.com
Spain 7 pm: arsenal.com
Mexico 12 pm: arsenal.com
Paraguay 3 pm: arsenal.com
Peru 12 pm: arsenal.com
Uruguay 2 pm: arsenal.com
Venezuela 1 pm: arsenal.com
Full bars in Germany 📞 📶 pic.twitter.com/Bh4tzARrlO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 12, 2023
Speak up, Havertz!
The aim is to win trophies and I'm going to give everything for that, for the fans and for everyone at the club. I'm looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season."
Situation in Arsenal
Speak up, Cristian Fiél!
Situation in Nuremberg
Gunners
With a bitter runner-up finish, the Gunners turned their attention to the new season, in which they have already started preparations against Watford at London Colney. Marquinhos secured a 1-1 draw.
Der Club
This will be the Bavarian side's fourth friendly, with two wins and a draw: Pardubice (1-0), DVTK (3-1) and Hartberg (2-2).
