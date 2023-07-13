Nuremberg vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Arsenal

How and where to watch the Nuremberg vs Arsenal match live?

If you want to directly stream it: arsenal.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Nuremberg vs Arsenal match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Nuremberg vs Arsenal of 13th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: arsenal.com

Bolivia 1 pm: arsenal.com

Brazil 2 pm: arsenal.com

Chile 1 pm: arsenal.com

Colombia 12 pm: arsenal.com

Ecuador 12  pm: arsenal.com

USA 1 pm ET: arsenal.com

Spain 7 pm: arsenal.com

Mexico 12 pm: arsenal.com

Paraguay 3 pm: arsenal.com

Peru 12 pm: arsenal.com

Uruguay 2 pm: arsenal.com

Venezuela 1 pm: arsenal.com

Speak up, Havertz!

"It's super exciting for me to join this amazing club and be part of the Arsenal family. This club has a great history and I hope we can achieve many things. The mentality of the Arsenal team is great and you can feel it. That was one of the reasons why it has been so difficult to play against Arsenal recently.

The aim is to win trophies and I'm going to give everything for that, for the fans and for everyone at the club. I'm looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season."

Situation in Arsenal

With key players at his disposal, Mikel Arteta has one casualty: Lokonga.  Aiming to reinforce the squad, even more so with the Champions League dispute, the Gunners showed that they are connected to the market. Kai Havertz has swapped the blue side for the red in London. The German signed a contract until June 2028.
Speak up, Cristian Fiél!

"We are looking forward to a friendly against an exceptional opponent who will demand everything from us in all phases of the game. Our aim is to bring what we have worked on over the last three-and-a-half weeks of pre-season onto the pitch."
Situation in Nuremberg

With Cristian Fiél in charge, Nuremberg have four absentees for the match. Schindler, Hofmann, Duman and Horn. All injured. In the transfer market, seven names have come in: Jens Castrop (Cologne, permanent loan), Ahmet Gürleyen (Wehen Wiesbaden), Daichi Hayashi (Sint-Truiden, loan), Jannes Horn (Bochum, permanent loan), Ivan Marquez (NEC Nijmegen), Kanji Okunuki (Omiya Ardija), Manuel Wintzheimer (Eintracht Braunschweig, end of loan).
Gunners

Despite leading the Premier League for much of the season, Arsenal's performance dropped off in the final stages and a defeat to Nottingham Forest cost them the title, which went to Manchester City - without them taking the field. 

With a bitter runner-up finish, the Gunners turned their attention to the new season, in which they have already started preparations against Watford at London Colney. Marquinhos secured a 1-1 draw.

Der Club

Currently in the second tier of German soccer, the 2. Bundesliga, Nuremberg experienced a troubled last season, having three coaches during the 2022-23 campaign. Robert Klaub, sacked in October, was quickly replaced by Markus Weinzierl. He lasted just 13 league games, which yielded four wins, and saw former coach Dieter Hecking return to the club on an interim basis to help it avoid the drop.  In the end, Der Club finished 14th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

This will be the Bavarian side's fourth friendly, with two wins and a draw: Pardubice (1-0), DVTK (3-1) and Hartberg (2-2).

Eye on the game

Nuremberg vs Arsenal live this Thursday (13), at the Max-Morlock Stadion at 1 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match Match: Nuremberg vs Arsenal Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
