Bournemouth vs Hibernian: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Bournemouth vs Hibernian Live Score Here
Speak up, Lee Johnson!
“ Looking back at Nohan's season last year, I'm not sure how many 19-year-olds have played 38 games at this level of football. It doesn’t really happen.''
"If they do, as he did, he stands out to a lot of people, and again, he is the best. attracting interest from areas of Europe, particularly England. It's a tough league too - it's already been done. played it twice and now they got it.''
I don’t really know where the [poor] reputation in England comes from because it’s English. It's a good league. Boys come here and are shocked – the quality, pace, passion and, in particular, the focus that is on it. in them and in everyone else.
“ that they have to learn their way psychologically. You're putting together a team of attributes and the sum of the parts must be greater than the individual. But that individual has to do his best and for some young players, including Nohan, they really need to focus on their strengths . When they do, they add a lot of value to the business. team.”
Hibernian Embezzlement!
How does the Hibernian arrive?
Speak up, Ryan Christie!
“But as soon as we walked in, the new manager immediately got to work and everything resumed without a hitch. Now everyone is looking forward to working with him and learning his ideas.”
“Immediately, of course, you will be able to register. does a bit of research when the name comes out.''
“To be fair, everyone I spoke to or spoke to had very high thoughts of him. It was a good start in my head.”
“Training has been really tough, especially in the heat here in Marbella. he hopes that when he comes in, the first few weeks he's always trying to get back on track; routine and try to get back in shape from where you were.''
“But is it? nice. If you take these pre-season trips, the good thing is totally football. only eat, sleep and train and that's it.''
“It kind of takes you there. back to; baseline fitness quickly.''
“With the new technician also implementing his ideas in the field of training, it’s already a reality. It's been a few days and I'm looking forward to a few more before we head home.”
“I am looking forward to it,” Christie said.
“The first thing you need to do? wins with Scottish teams is hard work. That must be why it's part of my game.
“They will work hard. Obviously, it will be hard work. It's a very hot day too.
“I don’t know how the teams will manage to keep up. The pre-season games are always a bit awkward, but both teams will work hard, trying get the most out of it as possible.''
“With gaffer implementing some ideas, the boys will want to take this into the game and show that they can do it.''
“ It's a good chance for us to start getting that game feeling in our legs.”
Speak up, Joe Rothwell!
"For me personally, it has been a little different than everyone else. I was indoors a little bit with the physios, but I also started getting back on the grass with everyone.''
"The change of scenery helps, as you are able to learn more. You can forget about an injury and work in a different environment. É It's very intense and very difficult, but running away always helps.''
"It brings the guys together and helps everyone integrate back into the fold after a summer away. You spend every day of your life with the boys, but by having those 4-6 weeks away from them, you're not alone. strangely start to miss each other a little bit.''
" nice when everyone gets back together and we are together as a group."
"The guys who got a little more involved are loving the training," he continued.
"For me, after watching a few sessions, I think it’s good for me. very good. I like the way he seems to want to play and I'm really excited to get back to that.
"I hope all this good work puts us in good stead and we can have a successful season together."