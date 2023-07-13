LAFC vs Saint Louis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here LAFC vs Saint Louis in MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Saint Louis match in the MLS.
What time is LAFC vs Saint Louis match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Saint Louis of July 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Saint Louis live
The match will be broadcast on FOX Sports (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes) y TelevisaUnivision (Univision/UNIMÁS /TUDN)
If you want to watch LAFC vs Saint Louis in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App y Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Saint Louis in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App y Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Keep an eye on this LAFC player
The French-born striker from Gabon, 28-year-old Denis Bouanga has performed well, the striker has played his nineteenth game in his local league, 17 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 12 MLS goals and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Saint Louis player
The United States striker, 22 year old Nicholas Gioacchini has performed well, the striker has played his twenty first game in his local league, 18 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 8 MLS goals and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are LAFC coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Seattle Sounders FC, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LAFC 1 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes, July 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
LA Galaxy 2 - 1 LAFC, July 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
FC Dallas 2 - 0 LAFC, Jul. 1, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 2 - 3 Vancouver Whitecaps, June 24, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer USA
LAFC 1 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Jun. 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 1 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes, July 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
LA Galaxy 2 - 1 LAFC, July 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
FC Dallas 2 - 0 LAFC, Jul. 1, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 2 - 3 Vancouver Whitecaps, June 24, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer USA
LAFC 1 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Jun. 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
How is Saint Louis coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against New York Red Bulls, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Toronto FC 0 - 1 St. Louis CITY SC, July 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
St. Louis CITY SC 2 - 0 Colorado Rapids, July 1, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 2 St. Louis CITY SC, Jun. 24, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
St. Louis CITY SC 1 - 3 Real Salt Lake, June 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 3 - 1 St. Louis CITY SC, June 17, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Toronto FC 0 - 1 St. Louis CITY SC, July 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
St. Louis CITY SC 2 - 0 Colorado Rapids, July 1, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 2 St. Louis CITY SC, Jun. 24, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
St. Louis CITY SC 1 - 3 Real Salt Lake, June 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 3 - 1 St. Louis CITY SC, June 17, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Saint Louis MLS match. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 10:30 pm.