CF Montreal suffers third straight defeat to Chicago Fire

CF Montreal lost their third game in a row on Wednesday when they were beaten by the Chicago Fire 3-0 at Soldier Field in the windy city. The game originally scheduled for 7:30 pm local was delayed over an hour due to a tornado warning in the area.

Brian Guitierrez, Maren Haile Selassie, and Xherdan Shaquiri scored for the Fire who now take CF Montreal place in the Eastern Conference in ninth place while the visitors dropped to 10th place.

This was also a night where Kei Kamara faced his former team and came on in the second half but finished with no shots on target or goals on the night.

It was a brutal start for the visitors as in the eighth minute Georgios Koutsias won a one-on-one duel with George Campbell and then found Brian Guitierrez who managed to beat Jonathan Sirois with a powerful shot top corner.

Three minutes later it was Maren Haile Selassie doubling Chicago's lead with almost the same shot that beat Sirois high as he dived to attempt the save.

Eight minutes later Victor Wanyama with a horrible turnover in his own end which resulted in Guitierrez getting another shot on target but this time was denied by the Montreal keeper Sirois.

In the 33rd minute, the Fire earned a free kick, and off the set piece, Xherdan Shaquiri made the pass and got the ball back at the top of the box, and beat Sirois with a powerful aerial shot into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Two minutes into the second half Chinonso Offor made a great cross to Mason Toye who was able to head the ball on target but Chris Brady the Chicago keeper made his first save of the night.

In the 53rd minute, it was Offor again this time with a shot on target from just outside the box but Brady had no issue making the save and keeping CF Montreal off the scoresheet.

Four minutes later it was Joel Waterman with a header on target but unable to beat Brady and five minutes later it was Ahmed Hamdi with a powerful shot at goal but again denied by Brady.

That was close as they would get and for a 12th game this season were unable to score.

CF Montreal will be back in action on Saturday night at home at Saputo Stadium when they will face Charlotte FC.