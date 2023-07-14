Santos vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Santos vs Atlas match for Liga MX Match?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Atlas of 15th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch Santos vs Atlas?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
July 15, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
July 15, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
July 15, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
July 15, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
July 15, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
July 15, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
July 15, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
July 16, 2023
|
3:00
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
July 15, 2023
|
19:00
|
TUDN, VIX+
|
Peru
|
July 15, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Atlas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the Mexican striker and already known throughout Liga MX; Eduardo "Mudo" Aguirre. The center forward forged in Santos is currently one of the best strikers in the League, also, his youth has given him greater physical capacity to fight from one on one with the most experienced defenders in the League. Now, in this new stage with the red-and-black Atlas, Eduardo Aguirre will try to be the factor that will put the balance in favor of the team in all its matches through his goals and support in the attack.
Atlas' last lineup:
C. Vargas; J. Abella, M. Nervo, A. Santamaría, L. Reyes; J. Márquez, A. Rocha, É. Zaldívar; E. Aguirre, J. Furch, B. Lozano.
Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the lagunera squad and known throughout Liga MX; Harold Preciado. The Colombian center forward has not only been the player to watch in several tournaments, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival to Liga MX and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, he is also a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.
Last Santos Laguna lineup:
M. Lajud; O. Campos, Dória, F. Torres, R. López; A. Cervantes, A. López; D. Vergara, J. Brunetta, E. Rodríguez; H. Preciado.
Background:
Santos and Atlas have faced each other on a total of 51 occasions (23 guerrilla victories, 16 draws, 12 red-and-black victories) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Santos Laguna team. In terms of goals, it is Santos Laguna who has the advantage in the history with 94 goals to Atlas' 66. Their last duel dates back to matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 where both teams drew 2-2.
About the Stadium
Estadio Corona TSM, also known simply as Estadio Corona, is a soccer stadium located in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico. It is the home of Club Santos Laguna, was inaugurated on November 11, 2009 and has witnessed numerous sporting events and high-level soccer matches since then. With capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators, it has hosted various events outside of soccer, such as concerts and cultural events.
Must remain undefeated
The Rayados de Monterrey team remains undefeated so far in the Apertura 2022 after having obtained its first three points in the competition after defeating Atlas at the Steel Giant with a solitary goal by Stefan Mediana in the 11th minute. With 1 win and 1 draw, the Monterrey team will seek to remain undefeated against Mazatlan in what will be the last matchday prior to the start of the Leagues Cup.
The importance of three points
The team from the Comarca Lagunera will be looking to continue adding points in the tournament after having visited Puebla and obtained the victory in a close match, full of controversy and emotions where, at the end of the 90 minutes, Santos Laguna won its first victory after having suffered a tough defeat in matchday 1 of the competition. Now, on their return home, the Santos Laguna warriors will seek to impose their home advantage against the red-and-black Atlas, who will be looking to surprise them at the home of the pain of others.
The road to the title begins
Once again, the road to the quest for the title has begun in Liga BBVA MX with the start of the Apertura 2023, the teams are back to the task of scoring points from the first few rounds and starting to get into a good rhythm that will allow them to reach the last rounds of the championship with a high percentage of being present in the next final phase of the Mexican first division championship. Likewise, unlike the last tournament where there was a wide margin of error due to the existence of the playoffs, in this Apertura 2023 tournament the playoff phase will be limited to only 4 places and not 6 as in previous editions, however, the direct qualification place for the playoffs has been extended to 6th place overall, so the pressure to perform well from the start is increasing. In this match, the Santos of the Comarca Lagunera and the Rojinegros of Atlas will face each other in what will be the last matchday of the Apertura 2023 before the league takes a break for about a month to play the Leagues Cup between the 18 Liga MX clubs and the 32 MLS teams.
Kick-off time
The Santos vs Atlas match will be played at Estadio Corona TSM, in Torreon, Coahuila. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
