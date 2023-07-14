Chivas vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Chivas vs Necaxa live here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Necaxa live, as well as the latest information from the Akron Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Necaxa live online
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Chivas vs Necaxa can be tuned in from Vix live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Chivas vs Necaxa can be tuned in from Vix live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Necaxa player
Edgar Mendez, forward. Recognized Spanish player, he came to Mexico to play for Cruz Azul, team with which he played for three years, now after returning from Alaves, the player intends to be of help to position Necaxa in the first places and lift the title in its centennial, the team has few goals and must improve its aim to get the three points.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Yael Padilla, midfielder. With only 17 years old, Paunovic has given him the opportunity to debut in the first division and he has certainly responded in the best way, the red and white youth player has responded with a couple of goals, one that represented the victory against Leon and the second that opened the scoring against San Luis, this player has shown positive things and if he continues with good performances he can help his team a lot.
2️⃣ partidos, 2️⃣ goles ⚽️⚽️— CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 9, 2023
Yael Padilla culminó una jugada bien elaborada del Rebaño para darnos la ventaja en el marcador 🔝
🎥 Así se vio en las cámaras de @chivastvmx 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SX9munbD4X
Last alignment Necaxa
Gudiño, Gonzalez, Montes, Formiliano, Peña, Oliveros, Garnica, Poggi, Esquivel, Mendez, Silvera.
Last Chivas lineu
Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Briseño, Mozo, Sepulveda, Beltran, Guzman, Padilla, Marin, Brizuela.
Background
Chivas 1-0 Necaxa
Necaxa 0-4 Chivas
Necaxa 0-1 Chivas
Chivas 2-1 Necaxa
Chivas 2-2 Necaxa
Necaxa 0-4 Chivas
Necaxa 0-1 Chivas
Chivas 2-1 Necaxa
Chivas 2-2 Necaxa
Arbitration quartet
Central: Jesus Lopez. Assistants: Manuel Martinez and Michel Caballero. Fourth official: Karen Hernandez.
Necaxa with much to improve
Necaxa, is reaching its centennial, the team of the rays did not have a good first semester, the tradition of this team is very big since it is one of the historical teams in the country, this team deserved a great celebration and what better than lifting a title, but they have not been reinforced in a great way to be considered a candidate, the previous tournament they only had 14 points and this placed them as second to last, Now they have a great opportunity to progress and although in the Apertura 2023 they did not have the best start, it was not so bad, since they got 2 points from two ties, Necaxa has a lot to prove since they have been dragging several very bad tournaments, their fans are extensive but every time they give less reasons to cheer them in the stadium, their two ties have been against a contender such as Toluca and against Xolos, which also comes from bad consecutive tournaments.
Chivas wants nine out of nine
The start of Chivas in this Apertura 2023 has been more than prosperous, two wins in two games played, this is a great sign for the team, it seems that losing the final has not affected their mood, Paunovic, has proven to be a great DT since the previous tournament and has managed to give the team an identity, now the most complicated work is yet to come, This Apertura 2023 is atypical due to the calendar in which one more competition is added, the Leagues Cup, for Chivas is a great opportunity to put its name at the top internationally, the start of the team was more than optimal, obtaining two victories in two games, the team has shown variants and without a doubt much more is expected, since Vega, Alvarado and Gutierrez, will soon be integrated to the team and they are players with a lot of ability.
A different kind of day
Day 3 of the Apertura 2023 will kick off this Thursday with two good matches, being Chivas vs Necaxa the star game, this duel has everything to be the match of the day, as it faces two undefeated teams, Chivas with two wins and Necaxa with two draws, this duel is the last one before the Liga MX stops to play the Leagues Cup, therefore the teams want to leave a good sum of points to be calm.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Necaxa match, corresponding to the Liga MX 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Akron at 21:00.