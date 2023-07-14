Stade Nyonnais vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Everton

12:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Stade Nyonnais vs Everton match live?

If you want to watch the game Stade Nyonnais vs Everton live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Stade Nyonnais vs Everton match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Stade Nyonnais vs Everton of 14th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: Star+

Bolivia 12 pm: Star+

Brazil 3 pm: ESPN 4, Star+

Chile 12 pm: Star+

Colombia 11 am: Star+

Ecuador 11 am: Star+

USA 12 pm ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 11 am: Star+

Paraguay 12 pm: Star+

Peru 11 am: Star+

Uruguay 1 pm: Star+

Venezuela 12 pm: Star+

11:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Sean Dyche!

"Pre-season is hard work anyway, but this is a chance to get the lads together, get them away, with a different feel. We're going to focus on the work because we get them in 24/7, not just working on the pitch but off it as well, and you can get in touch with them as people as well as players. There will be a lot of work this week.

We were told a long time ago about how good the facilities are here. They are first class. It gives you a real base to work from and allows you to also get a feel for the group and see what they can offer us. It's the first time we've been close for a long period of time.

Some people are back in the fold and we'll look at them and give them a chance to shine and show themselves.

It's also about adapting to what we want from players. Pre-season gives you that moment to take a break, come back refreshed and with an open mind. Now we hope the players accept and embrace what we are offering them. I was pleased with the way they did it for half a season last season and now it's about building on that and getting even stronger.

The days of just running around the pitches are over. They will be some element of that but it's mostly science-based now. You can do that through working on the soccer as well as the running, and it's about finding that healthy balance. 


It is always designed to make the players stronger. We hope to come out injury-free, fully fit but also full of energy. You need to get that balance because sometimes, as a player and as a coach, I see teams really fit but low on energy because they've been hampered during pre-season. It's a challenge to make sure that doesn't happen.

We want to learn from last season, not stay in the situation we were in, get stronger as a group and obviously move up the table. The main way to do that is, as a group, to be fit and injury-free. Then the real thing starts and we'll do that.

To be honest, it's all about fitness. There will be nothing like set-piece moves, it's just about getting minutes in the legs and a starting spot. They'll have a lot of work done before then to get a feel for it and start getting their minds back on it as well. There are very few players who will play more than half time, they already know that. The work during the week is key and when we come back next week there will be some tough days so they better be ready - and I'm sure they will be."

11:45 PM2 hours ago

How Everton comes

Sean Dyche prepares the Toffes for their first friendly of the season. The last game was on May 28 in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth. Ashley Young, who joined the club on a free from Astn Villa, is the first addition to the squad.
11:40 PM2 hours ago
Everton
11:35 PM2 hours ago

How Nyonnais comes

This will be the third match for the Swiss, who have faced other teams from the same country: Servette, a 1-0 defeat, and won against Lausanne, 2-1.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Toffes narrowly saved

Everton had a season to forget. They narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship. Of the 38 games played, the Toffes won only eight times, drew 12 and lost on 18 occasions. In the end, they finished in 17th place, with 36 points, two more than Leicester City, the first team inside the relegation zone.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Who is Stade Nyonnais?

Stade Nyonnais played in the Swiss Promotion League, considered the third division of Switzerland. In the 2022-23 season, the team from Nyon finished in second place with 66 points. They won 21 of 34 games, with five draws and eight defeats.  The record promoted Nyonnais to the Challenge League, the second division.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Stade Nyonnais vs Everton FC live this Friday (14), at the Colovray Sports Centre at 12 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
11:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match Match: Stade Nyonnais vs Everton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
