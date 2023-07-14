Stade Nyonnais vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Stade Nyonnais vs Everton match live?
What time is Stade Nyonnais vs Everton match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 1 pm: Star+
Bolivia 12 pm: Star+
Brazil 3 pm: ESPN 4, Star+
Chile 12 pm: Star+
Colombia 11 am: Star+
Ecuador 11 am: Star+
USA 12 pm ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 11 am: Star+
Paraguay 12 pm: Star+
Peru 11 am: Star+
Uruguay 1 pm: Star+
Venezuela 12 pm: Star+
Speak, Sean Dyche!
We were told a long time ago about how good the facilities are here. They are first class. It gives you a real base to work from and allows you to also get a feel for the group and see what they can offer us. It's the first time we've been close for a long period of time.
Some people are back in the fold and we'll look at them and give them a chance to shine and show themselves.
It's also about adapting to what we want from players. Pre-season gives you that moment to take a break, come back refreshed and with an open mind. Now we hope the players accept and embrace what we are offering them. I was pleased with the way they did it for half a season last season and now it's about building on that and getting even stronger.
The days of just running around the pitches are over. They will be some element of that but it's mostly science-based now. You can do that through working on the soccer as well as the running, and it's about finding that healthy balance.
It is always designed to make the players stronger. We hope to come out injury-free, fully fit but also full of energy. You need to get that balance because sometimes, as a player and as a coach, I see teams really fit but low on energy because they've been hampered during pre-season. It's a challenge to make sure that doesn't happen.
We want to learn from last season, not stay in the situation we were in, get stronger as a group and obviously move up the table. The main way to do that is, as a group, to be fit and injury-free. Then the real thing starts and we'll do that.
To be honest, it's all about fitness. There will be nothing like set-piece moves, it's just about getting minutes in the legs and a starting spot. They'll have a lot of work done before then to get a feel for it and start getting their minds back on it as well. There are very few players who will play more than half time, they already know that. The work during the week is key and when we come back next week there will be some tough days so they better be ready - and I'm sure they will be."
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
