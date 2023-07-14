Cartagena vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Cartagena vs Birmingham Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Friendly Match is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Cartagena vs Birmingham live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cartagena vs Birmingham Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Cartagena vs Birmingham live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: No options
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Birmingham
1 Neil Etheridge, 12 Harlee Dean, 28 Dion Sanderson, 5 Auston Trusty, 23 Emmanuel Longelo, 27 Jobe Bellingham, 31 Krystian Bielik, 7 Juninho Bacuna, 10 Lukas Jutkiewicz, 17 Reda Khadra, 11 Jordan Graham.
Last lineup Cartagena
Marc Martínez, T. Datković, Kiko Olivas, Pablo Vázquez, Miguelón, Sangalli, Mikel Rico, D. Musto, F. Feuillassier, A. Sadiku, David Ferreiro.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed.
How is Birmingham coming along?
On the other hand, the English team Birmingham also plays in England's second division, the Championship, and, like Cartagena, was left on the way to promotion, stagnating in the lower part of the standings without any aspirations. In their most recent match, Birmingham suffered a 1-2 loss to Sheffield United and ended the season with only one win in their last five matches. Like their opponents this afternoon, this will be their first pre-season game.
How is FC Cartagena coming along?
The Spanish club that competes in the second division of Spain (LaLiga SmartBank), did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked as they stagnated in the middle of the general table without aspirations of promotion to the first division, but also without danger of relegation. They have a five-game winless streak. However, FC Cartagena will want to arrive in the best shape and get back in the fight for promotion, so their first preseason clash will be today against Birmingham. In their most recent game, Cartagena suffered a 3-1 defeat against Racing Santander.
Friendly Match
The European leagues and competitions of all divisions are paused, so many teams are already doing preseason to start their respective competitions with the right foot. On this occasion, two teams, one from Spain and the other from England, will face each other for the first time in their history in this friendly match. Will Cartagena be able to win or will the English team Birmingham win?
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
The match between Cartagena - Birmingham City will be played at the Pinatar Arena stadium, in Murcia, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 friendly match: Cartagena vs Birmingham City Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!