Northampton Town vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

Tune in here Northampton Town vs Leicester City Live Score in Friendly Game 2023
What time is Northampton Town vs Leicester City match for the Friendly Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Northampton Town vs Leicester City of July 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 AM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 AM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 AM to be confirmed
Spain: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 AM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
When is Leicester City's debut in the EFL Championship?
After several years of glory in the Premier League, the Foxes will fight to return as soon as possible to the First Division and their journey will begin next Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 5:00 am at home, as they will face Coventry City at the King Power Stadium. They will then have to face Burton Albon in the EFL Cup and their first visit will be on August 12 at Huddersfield.
Leicester City: a new era
Starting this Saturday, Leicester City will officially begin their preparation to return to play in the EFL Championship after their painful relegation last season, with the mission of returning as soon as possible under the guidance of James Vardy. In addition to this match, they will face Leuven on July 19, Tottenham on July 23 and Liverpool on July 30.
Where does Northampton Town play?
This team is one of the longest-lived in the history of English soccer, having been founded 126 years ago, but currently plays in Football League One, which would be the third division of the league. Their nickname is the "Cobblers" and their current manager is Jon Brady.
The Kick-off
The Northampton Town vs Leicester City match will be played at the Northampton Town FC Stadium, in Northampton Town, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
