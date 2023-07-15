Tijuana vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
11:00 AM34 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
10:55 AM39 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:50 AM44 minutes ago

What time is the Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul match corresponding to Day 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul match on July 14, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 23:00 hours

Ecuador: 23:00 hours

Spain: 20:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 20:00 hours 

Nigeria: 21:00 hours

South Africa: 21:00 hours

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 9:00 p.m.

10:45 AMan hour ago

Xolos Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke prior to the match: "We don't have to listen to a guy who goes off throwing shit from a place, when you weren't that relevant either and came as the bombshell hire. Then he should be angry with me, not with the city or the team". "Besides, I still had him in mind and he was the one who started to move to leave. So he should shut his mouth and get to work. If he is a good player, let him prove it. [...] then time will tell who was wrong".
10:40 AMan hour ago

Cruz Azul Statements

Ricardo Ferretti spoke before the match: "I've seen them well, aware that things haven't worked out. We are not dead with laughter, far from it. We can use the word worried, it's positive, in a plan of sporting shame that we have, it's not a valemadrism. It is not like that. We are people, we are human beings who know that with hard work we can solve things".

"The players in that aspect, well, I don't say bad, because bad would be that maybe they don't care, they would be on the other side wanting to do illogical things. I see it well, equanimous and aware that we have not done things the way we have to do them."

"It is normal, I think it is normal and fair and we are aware of the criticism. We are not going to ask for patience and we have to accept the criticism and we have to do things better. I have nothing against it, I think they are really valid things. Criticisms are, this is what they are for, there are positive ones, there are negative ones and naturally we cannot expect positive criticism at this time. Although, we must not lose stability."

"Just as suddenly things happen, we have to take it in a certain way, we also have to take criticism in a positive way, in an even-handed manner. When we win a game, we are not going to celebrate the Angel, far from it, but now that the results do not come out, we are not going to put our heads on the train tracks either. We are going to try to improve because the fans' support is unconditional and we have to improve to give them the joy they really deserve".

10:35 AMan hour ago

How does Cruz Azul arrive?

Cruz Azul arrives to this match without scoring points, the Cementero team has not managed to win so far in the Apertura 2023 and will be looking for a good game and an important victory.

10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Xolos arrive?

Tijuana tied against Necaxa in the last matchday, the match ended tied at one goal, Herrera's team will go all out to get three points in this match before the break.

10:25 AMan hour ago

The match Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Caliente

The Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul match will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to Day 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 23:00.
