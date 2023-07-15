Gateshead x Newcastle: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Gateshead vs Newcastle match live?
What time is Gateshead vs Newcastle match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 8:30 am: National League TV
Bolivia 7:30 am: National League TV
Brazil 8:30 am: National League TV
Chile 7:30 am ENational League TV
Colombia 6:30 am: National League TV
Ecuador 6:30 am: National League TV
USA 7:30 am ET: National League TV
Spain 1:30 pm: National League TV
Mexico 6:30 am: National League TV
Paraguay 7:30 am: National League TV
Peru 6:30 am:National League TV
Uruguay 8:30 am: National League TV
Venezuela 7:30 am: National League TV
Speak, Howe!
It's an incredible achievement, an amazing thing in terms of where we were in such a short space of time. But it's hard to celebrate like we've won the league or something. It's almost there of course, it's an incredible thing for a very special club. I want a lot of success for this club. We will celebrate tonight, but we want to bring trophies here if we can in the future."
🤌 pic.twitter.com/7mUTJCbtqB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 6, 2023
Newcastle's situation
Speak, Mike Williamson!
I think the fact that they want to help us means a lot and now they have huge resources and what that will bring will make a massive difference to us as a soccer club.
The game behind closed doors has probably put us in a good light and this year is really giving the fans of both clubs something to get excited about in pre-season and Newcastle know what they will be up against after we play them for the last time this season. It will be a test - although in their eyes it will be about workload and getting minutes for players as well as the manager drip-feeding his style of play into his team."
