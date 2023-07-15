Gateshead x Newcastle: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Newcastle

7:14 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Gateshead vs Newcastle match live?

If you want to directly stream it: National League TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:09 PM2 hours ago

What time is Gateshead vs Newcastle match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Gateshead vs Newcastle of 15th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 am: National League TV

Bolivia 7:30 am: National League TV

Brazil 8:30 am: National League TV

Chile 7:30 am ENational League TV

Colombia 6:30 am: National League TV

Ecuador 6:30 am: National League TV

USA 7:30 am ET: National League TV

Spain 1:30 pm: National League TV

Mexico 6:30 am: National League TV

Paraguay 7:30 am: National League TV

Peru 6:30 am:National League TV

Uruguay 8:30 am: National League TV

Venezuela 7:30 am: National League TV

7:04 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Howe!

"We've brought the timeline forward and that brings big challenges for the future. But you have to take those opportunities and it's amazing. It's an incredible achievement to leave where we left to get here. It's exciting. I'm very proud of everyone involved with the club. This wasn't on our radar at the start of the season. We had just escaped relegation and were hopeful we would grow to compete for European competition in a couple of seasons, so I can't praise the players enough. It would have been very easy to fade away, but we didn't.

It's an incredible achievement, an amazing thing in terms of where we were in such a short space of time. But it's hard to celebrate like we've won the league or something. It's almost there of course, it's an incredible thing for a very special club. I want a lot of success for this club. We will celebrate tonight, but we want to bring trophies here if we can in the future."

6:59 PM3 hours ago
6:54 PM3 hours ago

Newcastle's situation

This will be the first game of the pre-season. Eddie Howe has brought in a number of reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign. Among them, the main highlight is Sandro Tonali, ex-Milan. Yankuba Minteh and Harrison Ashby are the other reinforcements.
6:49 PM3 hours ago

Speak, Mike Williamson!

"I'm delighted for them on many fronts but as a person he (Howe) is absolutely first class. The main compliment I can give him is that I absolutely love watching them play now and I didn't really like them in past seasons, which is no disrespect to anyone. I enjoy watching attacking soccer with a real structure and identity and I think that's what he's managed to bring. He's brought some special nights back to St James Park and it's something the fans deserve.

I think the fact that they want to help us means a lot and now they have huge resources and what that will bring will make a massive difference to us as a soccer club.

The game behind closed doors has probably put us in a good light and this year is really giving the fans of both clubs something to get excited about in pre-season and Newcastle know what they will be up against after we play them for the last time this season. It will be a test - although in their eyes it will be about workload and getting minutes for players as well as the manager drip-feeding his style of play into his team."

6:44 PM3 hours ago
6:39 PM3 hours ago

Gateshead's situation

Mike Williamson's side have already played two friendly matches. Both were against English sides: a 1-0 win over Hebburn Town and a 3-2 defeat to Sunderland.
6:34 PM3 hours ago

Magpies

Newcastle had a good time in 2022-23. In the Premier League, they booked their place in the Champions League by finishing fourth with 71 points, four more than Liverpool, who played in the Europa League. The Magpies had 19 wins, 10 draws and only five defeats in the top competition. They also finished runners-up in the Carabao Cup.
6:29 PM3 hours ago

Tynesiders

With only 46 years of foundation, Gateshead competes in the National League, considered the fifth English division. Last season, the Tynesiders finished in 14th place, with 59 points. Of the 46 games played, they accumulated 15 wins, the same number of draws and 16 defeats.
6:24 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Gateshead vs Newcastle live this Saturday (15), at the Gateshead International Stadium at 7:30 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
6:19 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match Match: Gateshead vs Newcastle Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
