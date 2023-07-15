Walsall vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Walsall vs Aston Villa match live?
What time is Walsall vs Aston Villa match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 9 am: Villa TV
Bolivia 8 am: Villa TV
Brazil 9 am: Villa TV
Chile 8 am: Villa TV
Colombia 7 am: Villa TV
Ecuador 7 am: Villa TV
USA 8 am ET:Villa TV
Spain 2 pm: Villa TV
Mexico 7 am: Villa TV
Paraguay 8 am: Villa TV
Peru 7 am: Villa TV
Uruguay 9 am: Villa TV
Venezuela 8 am: Villa TV
Speak, Pau Torres!
We had conversations with the boss (Unai Emery) where he explained to me the project he has here at Aston Villa, a project that attracted me. We had been talking about the possibility of me coming and we thought it was the best time for it to happen. And well, here I am. I'm eager to get started and I'm eager to show my soccer skills.
Luckily, pretty much every year of my short career so far, I've had the opportunity to play for Villarreal in European competitions year after year and it's something I want to keep striving for. And if my soccer ability helps the team to position itself as high as possible and year after year we can play in European competitions, I think that's going to be the challenge for the team this year, so I'm really looking forward to doing that here in England."
Speak, Mat Sadler!
Defensively, we looked good and strong. I was very disappointed with the goal we conceded, which I told the boys. We must have that kind of attitude throughout the season every time we concede a goal. You will always get that from me, we want zeros - we always want zeros, so I was disappointed we conceded, but that was the only blot on the night.
I've attended Walsall v Aston Villa games in recent years and they're always fantastic occasions for the soccer club. We want to make sure we get something out of it, we want it to be competitive. We want to be up front and we want to try things.
We don't want it to be about what the opposition does, we want it to be about what we do. That's the most important thing for me, going into it with a plan, a way we want to approach the game and give a good account of ourselves, which I'm sure we will do."
Villans
Youri Tielemans left Leicester to join the Villans. As did Pau Torres, in the case of Villarreal.
