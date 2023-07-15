Walsall vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Aston Villa

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:14 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Walsall vs Aston Villa match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Villa TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:09 PM2 hours ago

What time is Walsall vs Aston Villa match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Walsall vs Aston Villa of 15th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 am: Villa TV

Bolivia 8 am: Villa TV

Brazil 9 am: Villa TV

Chile 8 am: Villa TV

Colombia 7 am: Villa TV

Ecuador 7  am: Villa TV

USA 8 am ET:Villa TV

Spain 2 pm: Villa TV

Mexico 7 am: Villa TV

Paraguay 8 am: Villa TV

Peru 7 am: Villa TV

Uruguay 9 am: Villa TV

Venezuela 8 am: Villa TV

7:04 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Pau Torres!

"It's a project that, in the last year, has evolved very quickly. When the boss arrived, the team was struggling in a different situation in the league and ended up qualifying for Europe. I think it was a big step for the club and it shows they have ambition to improve year on year, and this year I hope we can position ourselves higher in the table.

We had conversations with the boss (Unai Emery) where he explained to me the project he has here at Aston Villa, a project that attracted me. We had been talking about the possibility of me coming and we thought it was the best time for it to happen. And well, here I am. I'm eager to get started and I'm eager to show my soccer skills.

Luckily, pretty much every year of my short career so far, I've had the opportunity to play for Villarreal in European competitions year after year and it's something I want to keep striving for. And if my soccer ability helps the team to position itself as high as possible and year after year we can play in European competitions, I think that's going to be the challenge for the team this year, so I'm really looking forward to doing that here in England."

6:59 PM3 hours ago
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
6:54 PM3 hours ago

Speak, Mat Sadler!

"Tuesday was a fantastically positive night. It was the first step towards the start of the season, but it changes completely for Saturday. The levels will go up a bit, it's a tough game, but everyone got through Tuesday and everyone worked after it as well. 

Defensively, we looked good and strong. I was very disappointed with the goal we conceded, which I told the boys. We must have that kind of attitude throughout the season every time we concede a goal. You will always get that from me, we want zeros - we always want zeros, so I was disappointed we conceded, but that was the only blot on the night.

I've attended Walsall v Aston Villa games in recent years and they're always fantastic occasions for the soccer club. We want to make sure we get something out of it, we want it to be competitive. We want to be up front and we want to try things.

We don't want it to be about what the opposition does, we want it to be about what we do. That's the most important thing for me, going into it with a plan, a way we want to approach the game and give a good account of ourselves, which I'm sure we will do."

6:49 PM3 hours ago
Walsall
Walsall
6:44 PM3 hours ago

Villans

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have secured themselves a place in Europe's Conference League after finishing seventh in the Premier League on 61 points, one behind Brighton, who will play in the Europa League.

Youri Tielemans left Leicester to join the Villans. As did Pau Torres, in the case of Villarreal.

6:39 PM3 hours ago

Saddlers

Participating in League Two, England's fourth tier, Walsall ended the campaign in 14th position, having earned 55 points. The Saddlers began their pre-season with a 4-1 win over Leamington last Tuesday. Head coach Mat Sadler has three reinforcements so far for 2023-24. Priestly Farquharson, Ryan Stirk and Chris Hussey, plus the returns of Danny Johnson and Douglas James-Taylor, who were on loan at the club last year.
6:34 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Walsall vs Aston Villa live this Saturday (15), at the Bescot Stadium at 8 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
6:29 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match Match: Walsall vs Aston Villa Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo