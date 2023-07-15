West Brom vs Shrewsbury Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow West Brom vs Shrewsbury Town live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for West Brom vs Shrewsbury Town live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the latest information coming out of the West Brom Training Ground. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch West Brom vs Shrewsbury Town online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the West Brom vs Shrewsbury Town match in various countries:
Argentina: 10 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 9 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 10 hours without Transmission
Chile: 9 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 8 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 8 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 10 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 14 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 8 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 10 hours without Transmission
Peru: 8 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 10 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 9 hours without Transmission
Grady Diangana, a must see player!
The West Brom winger is one of his club's great references on offense and the team's top scorer. Diangana is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for West Brom in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 35 games where he got 14 goals and 3 assists. The British striker had a great season and West Brom will try to make this the mainstay of offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does West Brom get here?
West Brom is preparing for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season where they will continue to seek promotion to the Premier League and are running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. West Brom finished ninth in the EFL Championship with 66 points, after 18 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended when they stayed 3 points behind the positions they fought for in the Playoffs. Some interesting names in this group are Grady Diangana, Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, John Swift and Jade Wallace, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the mainstays in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates.
Luke Leahy, a must see player!
The Shrewsbury winger is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to begin to be noticed as the maximum reference in the team's attack. Now, after passing last season, Leahy is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Shrewsbury Town needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for promotion to return to the EFL Championship, in the previous season, he recorded 12 goals and 4 assists in 51 games.
How does Shrewsbury arrive?
Shrewsbury comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the upcoming League One season, after remaining in the third division of British football by finishing in twelfth place in League One with 59 units , after 17 wins, 8 draws and 21 losses. Shrewsbury comes with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Luke Leahy, Jordan Shipley, Carl Winchester, Marko Marosi and Ryan Bowman. Shrewsbury Town is not a powerhouse in British football, but it is a great team that is constantly fighting to get promoted to other divisions. It will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season .
Where's the game?
The West Brom Training Ground located in the city of Walsall, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This meeting will be behind closed doors so there will be no fans.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Brom vs Shrewsbury Town match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the West Brom Training Ground, at 10 o'clock.