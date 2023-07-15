Crystal Palace vs Brondby: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 10 am: Palace TV
Bolivia 9 am: Palace TV
Brazil 19 am: Palace TV
Chile 9 am: Palace TV
Colombia 8 am: Palace TV
Ecuador 8 am: Palace TV
USA 9 am: Palace TV
Spain 3 pm: Palace TV
Mexico 8 am: Palace TV
Paraguay 8 am: Palace TV
Peru 8 pm: am: Palace TV
Uruguay 10 am: Palace TV
Venezuela 9 am: Palace TV
Speak, Sörensen!
I saw, of course, that we have some things that we need to improve, that's clear. But I also saw good things. I think we had a few chances that we should have scored but we didn't. I was really pleased, though. But I was really very satisfied. Apart from the fact that they had a great chance early on in the match, they probably didn't have any chances of a decisive nature at any point, and I'm quite pleased with that."
Jesper Sörensen
Speak, McCarthy!
It was a workout after a tough week of training - the boys have only been back a week - so we're pleased with a lot of parts of the night.
There will always be parts we can improve on but we are in the early stages of our pre-season. It's our first exposure in the game and it was important we came through the game and the drill unscathed.
We knew it was going to be tough coming in. Barnet came out after a few more weeks of training. I was pleased with the application of the guys and we will definitely come out of the game a lot better than we were before.
This is a good opportunity for a lot of these youngsters, coming back and trying to make an impact. Tonight was a great opportunity for them to show what they can do, and maybe stake a claim and get in front of the coach on a decent stage."
Paddy McCarthy, Palace assistant coach
Drengene fra Vestegnen
Head coach Jesper Sörensen has a number of players back from loan: Christian Friedrich, Yousef Salech, Andreas Pyndt, Rasmus Wikström and Henrik Heggheim, as well as the signing of Jacob Rasmussen, formerly of Fiorentina.
Eagles
Jefferson Lerma is the first addition to the London club.
