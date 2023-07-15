Crystal Palace vs Brondby: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Crystal Palace

How and where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Brondby match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Palace TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Crystal Palace vs Brondby match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Brondby of 15th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: Palace TV

Bolivia 9 am: Palace TV

Brazil 19 am: Palace TV

Chile 9 am: Palace TV

Colombia 8 am: Palace TV

Ecuador 8 am: Palace TV

USA 9 am: Palace TV

Spain 3 pm: Palace TV

Mexico 8 am: Palace TV

Paraguay 8 am: Palace TV

Peru 8 pm: am: Palace TV

Uruguay 10 am: Palace TV

Venezuela 9 am: Palace TV

Speak, Sörensen!

"It was a competitive match (against Swansea) where the teams were evenly matched. It was a very balanced game tactically speaking. Two line-ups that kind of reconfigured at various stages of the match. But of course also a match where we had to fight hard to take the initiative when we needed to, and also when we had to be good at tackling them because they were also a very good team. They were good with the ball and we had to work hard there when we had to win it back.

I saw, of course, that we have some things that we need to improve, that's clear. But I also saw good things. I think we had a few chances that we should have scored but we didn't. I was really pleased, though. But I was really very satisfied. Apart from the fact that they had a great chance early on in the match, they probably didn't have any chances of a decisive nature at any point, and I'm quite pleased with that."

Jesper Sörensen

Brondby
Brondby
Speak, McCarthy!

"They are always tough games for the boys. All we asked for was maximum effort, good commitment to what we are trying to do and we were pleased with some of the results.

It was a workout after a tough week of training - the boys have only been back a week - so we're pleased with a lot of parts of the night.

There will always be parts we can improve on but we are in the early stages of our pre-season. It's our first exposure in the game and it was important we came through the game and the drill unscathed.

We knew it was going to be tough coming in. Barnet came out after a few more weeks of training. I was pleased with the application of the guys and we will definitely come out of the game a lot better than we were before. 

This is a good opportunity for a lot of these youngsters, coming back and trying to make an impact. Tonight was a great opportunity for them to show what they can do, and maybe stake a claim and get in front of the coach on a decent stage."

Paddy McCarthy, Palace assistant coach

Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Drengene fra Vestegnen

Out of European competitions, having finished the Danish Championship in fifth place with 44, seven ahead of Viborg (qualified for the Conference League), Brondby has already started the pre-season with two preparatory friendlies. They won 2-1 at Hillerod and drew 0-0 at Swansea.

Head coach Jesper Sörensen has a number of players back from loan: Christian Friedrich, Yousef Salech, Andreas Pyndt, Rasmus Wikström and Henrik Heggheim, as well as the signing of Jacob Rasmussen, formerly of Fiorentina.

Eagles

Crystal Palace finished the Premier League in 11th place with 45 points. They had 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 defeats. For the 2023-24 season, the Eagles will continue to be led by Roy Hodgson, who has already held a friendly last Tuesday, where Palace lost to Barnet, 1-0.

Jefferson Lerma is the first addition to the London club.

Jefferson Lerma is the first addition to the London club.

Eye on the game

Crystal Palace vs Brondby live this Saturday (15), at the Crystal Palace Academy at 9 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
