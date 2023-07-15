Club Brugge vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Circule Brugge vs AS Monaco Pre-Season Friendly Match.
Where and how to watch Circle Brugge vs Monaco online live in a Friendly Match
Circle Brugge vs Monaco will not be available on live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Circle Brugge vs Monaco in the friendly match before the start of the 2023-2024 season?
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 19:00 hours
India: 17:00
Nigeria: 17:00
South Africa: 17:00
Australia: 20:00
United Kingdom ET: 17:00
Jan Breydelstadion
Absences
Background
Latest Brugge Lineup
21.Warleson, 8.Robbe Decostere, 9.Kevin Denkey, 60.N. De Wilde, 17.Abu Francis,11.Yann Gboho, 5.Boris Popovic, 66.Christian Ravych, 34.Thibo Somers, 6.Edgaras Utkus, J.Varela.
Latest Monaco line-up
1.R.Majecki, 26.Ruben Aguilar, 21.Maghnes Akliouche, 10.Wissam Ben Yedder, A.Cartiller, M.Coulibaly, 17.Aleksander Golovin, 41.Soungoutou Magassa, 18.T.Minamino, 99.Yllan Okou, R.Valme.