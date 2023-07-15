Club Brugge vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly
Where and how to watch Circle Brugge vs Monaco online live in a Friendly Match

Circle Brugge vs Monaco will not be broadcast on television.
Circle Brugge vs Monaco will not be available on live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Circle Brugge vs Monaco in the friendly match before the start of the 2023-2024 season?

This is the kick-off time for the match Circle Brugges vs Monaco on 15 July 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 19:00 hours

India: 17:00 

Nigeria: 17:00

South Africa: 17:00

Australia: 20:00

United Kingdom ET: 17:00

Jan Breydelstadion

It is a stadium located in Bruges, Belgium, which is shared by the clubs of Bruges and Brugge, both in the Belgian league, one of the most important stadiums in the league with a capacity of 29 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1975, will be the venue where this friendly match between Circle Bruges and Monaco will be played, both with the intention of getting the best possible result and prepare in the best possible way.

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and will be looking to rotate their entire squad with the intention of bringing out the best starting eleven for the start of their campaign, we will see players with a lot of quality and ready to earn a place in the first team of their clubs.
Background

These two clubs have met on 5 occasions, leaving a clear favourite for this match as the record indicates 5 wins for Monaco, 0 draws and 0 wins for Brugge, so tomorrow the French team will be favourites to win this friendly match that will undoubtedly serve both teams for their new season in their local leagues, will jump in as favourites because of the quality of players they have, with more experience in major tournaments.
Latest Brugge Lineup

This is Brugge's final line-up:

21.Warleson, 8.Robbe Decostere, 9.Kevin Denkey, 60.N. De Wilde, 17.Abu Francis,11.Yann Gboho, 5.Boris Popovic, 66.Christian Ravych, 34.Thibo Somers, 6.Edgaras Utkus, J.Varela.

Latest Monaco line-up

This is Monaco's final line-up:

1.R.Majecki, 26.Ruben Aguilar, 21.Maghnes Akliouche, 10.Wissam Ben Yedder, A.Cartiller, M.Coulibaly, 17.Aleksander Golovin, 41.Soungoutou Magassa, 18.T.Minamino, 99.Yllan Okou, R.Valme.

How does Monaco arrive?

For their part, Monaco come from a draw in the last friendly match against Union Saint-Gilloise, they are looking to prepare in the best way for the new Ligue 1 season, and now if they can compete with PSG, who are the masters and dominators of the French league, they will look to continue adding victories in the preseason and seek to close new signings for the new tournament that will begin in August, in this way both teams arrive to this friendly match of preparation, Remember that in the last tournament AS Monaco finished in 6th position with 65 points and a record of 19 wins, 8 draws and 11 defeats.
How does Circle Brugge arrive?

Brugge come from losing their first friendly match 2-0 against Servette, a match where they were widely dominated, they will try in this match to continue preparing in the best way for the new season in the Belgian League, where they will try to improve what they did last season, finishing in 8th place with 50 points, being far away from European tournaments, this way Club Brugge arrives to their second preparation and pre-season match, where we will surely see their best prospects and youngsters looking for a place in the club's first team.
Welcome to the live coverage of Club Brugge vs Monaco, a pre-season friendly match. The match will take place at the Jan Breydel Stadium, kick-off at 21:00.
