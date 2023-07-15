York City vs Middlesbrough: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Meetings!
There have been 11 meetings between York City and Middlesbrough in history, with four wins for the home side, three for the visitors and four draws. York City have faced Middlesbrough five times at home, winning three and drawing two.
Probable Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough's probable team for the match is: Glover, Smith, McNair, Lenihan and Giles; Hackney, Mowatt, Forss, McGree and Rogers; Akpom.
Probable York City
York City's probable team for the friendly is: Whitley, Crookes, Latty-Fairweather, Sanders and Andoh; Burgess, Fallowfield, Hurst, Kouhyar and Pybus; John-Lewis.
Changes!
York City are a changed side, with 11 signings this window, while Middlesbrough have seen the departures of Lumley, Fisher and Daniels, plus the arrivals of Gilbert, Glover, Van den Berg, Silvera, Rogers and Dieng.
National League and Championship
In the National League, England's fifth division, York City was in 19th place with 51 points, one above Maidenhead and three above Torquay United, and two below Aldershot Town. Middlesbrough, in the Championship, were fourth on 75 points, five below Luton Town and five above Coventry City.
Last matches: Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough come into this game with one draw, one defeat and one win. Still in May, in the Championship semi-final, on the 14th, the draw was with Coventry, without goals, taking the decision to the second game, on the 17th, at home, when he was defeated by 1-0, with a goal by Hamer, not winning the place in the final, where he would compete for a place in the Premier League. And on Saturday (8), away from home the victory was in the friendly against Vitória de Portugal, by 1 to 0.
Last matches: York City
York City come into this game on the back of three straight draws. On April 22, the draw was a 2-2 home draw with Aldershot Town, with goals from John-Lewis and Jordan, while Mnoga and Frost scored for Aldershot. And away to Notts County on the 29th, the tie was 1-1, with Langstaff opening the scoring for Notts County and Forde equalizing. And on Saturday (8), in a pre-season friendly, the draw was with Sheffield Wednesday, 1-1, with Windass opening the scoring and Barnes drawing.
