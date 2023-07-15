Chesterfield vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Chesterfield

Follow here Chesterfield vs Sheffield United Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Chesterfield vs Sheffield United live, as well as the latest information from the Proact Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Chesterfield vs Sheffield United Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chesterfield vs Sheffield United: match for the in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Chesterfield vs Sheffield United: of Saturday, July 15, 2023 in several countries:

Watch out for these players

Will Grigg is the player to watch for Chesterfield, with 32 years old the veteran comes to a new challenge, with MK Dons being his last team, apart from a career with Sunderland, Rotherham, Bimingham, Wigan and other teams. In his last season he scored 7 goals in 48 games.

Daniel Jebbison is an element to follow for Sheffield United, in this last season he did not give a great performance, but it is expected that the young Canadian can resume a scoring path, scoring 2 goals in 19 games in the 22/23 campaign.

How do the teams arrive?

Chesterfield comes from a pre-season with ups and downs, facing different teams of different categories, against Matlock Town won 9 goals to 0, against Alfreton Town won 5 to 1, their most recent game against Sheffield Wednesday lost 2 to 1, this game against Sheffield United will be a tough test prior to their game against Derby Country.

On the other hand, Sheffield United is on the rise, starting their preparation period prior to the start of the Premier League, having games against Girona, Rotherham, Derby Country and Sttugart. Their first game in the first division will be against Crystal Palace on August 12 at 8 am. Playing at home. Their toughest test will be when they visit Manchester City on matchday 3.

Where will it be played?

The match will take place at the Proact Stadium, current home of Chesterfield, located in the United Kingdom, Chesterfield, Derbyshire. With a capacity for 10 thousand spectators, built on July 23, 2009 at a cost of 13 thousand Euros, it is the venue for international games of England's youth teams.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Friendly Match Chesterfield vs Sheffield United Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo