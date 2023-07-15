Chesterfield vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Chesterfield vs Sheffield United Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chesterfield vs Sheffield United: match for the in Friendly Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
12: 00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
11:10 hours
|
No transmission
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Chile
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Spain
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
3:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Canada
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
USA
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
8:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Peru
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
No transmission
Watch out for these players
Daniel Jebbison is an element to follow for Sheffield United, in this last season he did not give a great performance, but it is expected that the young Canadian can resume a scoring path, scoring 2 goals in 19 games in the 22/23 campaign.
How do the teams arrive?
On the other hand, Sheffield United is on the rise, starting their preparation period prior to the start of the Premier League, having games against Girona, Rotherham, Derby Country and Sttugart. Their first game in the first division will be against Crystal Palace on August 12 at 8 am. Playing at home. Their toughest test will be when they visit Manchester City on matchday 3.