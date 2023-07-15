Perth Glory vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/Perth Glory

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:02 AM19 minutes ago

Watch Perth Glory vs West Ham Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Perth Glory vs West Ham match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:57 PM24 minutes ago

Speak up, Kenny Lowe!

“I want our guys to come, play, express themselves and be free,” 39;

“West Ham made it to the end of the season. here and they don't want to have a game where they just dominate, so we have to respect that and give them a game.''

“We have to go out and play with our foot. from the front, be adventurous and have fun.''

“We are on a mission to entertain our fans… we’re looking to play our game and really focus on ourselves and enjoy the occasion.”

"We have a very good Academy here and some very good young players," he said.

“They will pinch themselves… there might be some shocks and surprises on saturday and people might see them and it might be a game changer. their life.''

“We have a lot of under-17, under-20 and under-23 internationals and they are going to get some game time.''

“These guys are in the top two or three of the selection in their age groups and that means they are decent.''

p>

“So if they can come and play with a little free spirit and have fun and not be intimidated playing a Premier League team in front of 60,000 people, I'm sure they will. like and show people what they can do.”

“We didn’t play [games] and we had two weeks of training,” It's a little sad that we have two games so close.''

“If you are interested in   If you're a normally fit team and have spent the entire season playing two games in three days, you'll be able to qualify. I wouldn't do that.''

“We have a duty to take care of everyone.''

“I know from my time here that a good Cup race, especially here in the West, is a must. functional for your pre-season.''

11:52 PM29 minutes ago

Moyes on transfer!

''[On Declan Rice potentially leaving the club] I just heard and got the news from Sky because I don't know anything about it.  You seem to know more about this than I do and get the news quicker than I do, so I'm happy to hear what you guys are saying.''

''Up to As long as it's ready, we can't plan anything, really, so we'll just wait and see what happens. Everybody knows the situation. We're waiting for something to happen, but I think you're not sure what to expect. I was saying it was done a long time ago. It's been two weeks and it's still not done, so...''

''I don’t think we can replace Declan on an equal footing, but we will grow the team as time goes on. We won’t give names or thoughts on what we’ll do.& #39;'

11:47 PM34 minutes ago

Moyes on Australian football

''I watched some A-League games not too long ago on TV.  a lot of football that we can watch now from all over the world, like South American football, and we can see all kinds of games on TV now.''

''Probably because of Tim Cahill &quot; That's why I'm always watching Australian rules football. He did an unbelievable job for me [at Everton]. He's had an amazing career and I'm sure he will continue to do so. – doing at the moment.''

''I kept an eye on Australian rules football and also the national team because we’re always looking to see which players are standing out.''

''We know a little about this, but not as much as you do!''

11:42 PM39 minutes ago

Moyes on being at West Ham!

''We are just getting over jet lag, but we are really enjoying it and looking forward to seeing you around.''

''Already I’ve been to Australia before and it’s been great, but this is the place to be. It's my first time in Perth, and we're all looking forward to seeing you in the next few days too.''

''We did a bit of training the last day and we are just getting over jet lag like I said.''

''We are still buzzing and dancing after winning the UEFA Conference League final, but we have also moved on and are preparing for the next round of games, but still we have fantastic memories that won't fade very quickly.''

11:37 PM44 minutes ago

Speak up, Bowen!

“When he signed he was a great player [for Hull] so I left the club. [to join West Ham] and he's stayed a little longer and now he's gone to Germany [with St Pauli], but that's a long way off.   He's kind of a free spirit. He's a free spirit himself. a party.

“I remember watching him play for Australia against Argentina and Lionel Messi and they got along really well.

“I spoke to Jackson just before I came here. and he told me what to expect,  and I'm sure we'll meet when I get back to see if that's what he told me!”

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. It’s been crazy to see the reaction here since we arrived 48 hours ago. 

“I have never been to the other side of the world and met fans, and that gives me a lot of joy.   play for this club.  It is a real pride and honor to meet the fans and autograph their shirts and hats”.

“I hate snakes and I hate spiders – I'm afraid to see them!” he laughed.“I went to see the stadium and they said we can walk on the roof platform but I said “I won’t go do this!'.

“I was told that there is a There's lots to do, but it looks like it's all about scary animals! I'm hoping to see some animals, but I already have. I saw kangaroos jumping on people, so even they scare me. I think I'll stick with the koalas because they look cute, so maybe they!

11:32 PMan hour ago

How do West Ham arrive?

 West Ham is already established. started their pre-season and in the first match, they beat Boreham Wood 4-1.
11:27 PMan hour ago

FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
Photo: Disclosure/Perth Glory
Photo: Disclosure/Perth Glory
11:22 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Perth Stadium

The Perth Glory vs West Ham game will be played at Perth Stadium, with a capacity of 73,092 people.
11:17 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Perth Glory vs West Ham live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo