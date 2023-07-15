Perth Glory vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Perth Glory vs West Ham Live Score Here
Speak up, Kenny Lowe!
“West Ham made it to the end of the season. here and they don't want to have a game where they just dominate, so we have to respect that and give them a game.''
“We have to go out and play with our foot. from the front, be adventurous and have fun.''
“We are on a mission to entertain our fans… we’re looking to play our game and really focus on ourselves and enjoy the occasion.”
"We have a very good Academy here and some very good young players," he said.
“They will pinch themselves… there might be some shocks and surprises on saturday and people might see them and it might be a game changer. their life.''
“We have a lot of under-17, under-20 and under-23 internationals and they are going to get some game time.''
“These guys are in the top two or three of the selection in their age groups and that means they are decent.''p>
“So if they can come and play with a little free spirit and have fun and not be intimidated playing a Premier League team in front of 60,000 people, I'm sure they will. like and show people what they can do.”
“We didn’t play [games] and we had two weeks of training,” It's a little sad that we have two games so close.''
“If you are interested in If you're a normally fit team and have spent the entire season playing two games in three days, you'll be able to qualify. I wouldn't do that.''
“We have a duty to take care of everyone.''
“I know from my time here that a good Cup race, especially here in the West, is a must. functional for your pre-season.''
Moyes on transfer!
''Up to As long as it's ready, we can't plan anything, really, so we'll just wait and see what happens. Everybody knows the situation. We're waiting for something to happen, but I think you're not sure what to expect. I was saying it was done a long time ago. It's been two weeks and it's still not done, so...''
''I don’t think we can replace Declan on an equal footing, but we will grow the team as time goes on. We won’t give names or thoughts on what we’ll do.& #39;'
Moyes on Australian football
''Probably because of Tim Cahill " That's why I'm always watching Australian rules football. He did an unbelievable job for me [at Everton]. He's had an amazing career and I'm sure he will continue to do so. – doing at the moment.''
''I kept an eye on Australian rules football and also the national team because we’re always looking to see which players are standing out.''
''We know a little about this, but not as much as you do!''
Moyes on being at West Ham!
''Already I’ve been to Australia before and it’s been great, but this is the place to be. It's my first time in Perth, and we're all looking forward to seeing you in the next few days too.''
''We did a bit of training the last day and we are just getting over jet lag like I said.''
''We are still buzzing and dancing after winning the UEFA Conference League final, but we have also moved on and are preparing for the next round of games, but still we have fantastic memories that won't fade very quickly.''
Speak up, Bowen!
“I remember watching him play for Australia against Argentina and Lionel Messi and they got along really well.
“I spoke to Jackson just before I came here. and he told me what to expect, and I'm sure we'll meet when I get back to see if that's what he told me!”
“Personally, I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. It’s been crazy to see the reaction here since we arrived 48 hours ago.
“I have never been to the other side of the world and met fans, and that gives me a lot of joy. play for this club. It is a real pride and honor to meet the fans and autograph their shirts and hats”.
“I hate snakes and I hate spiders – I'm afraid to see them!” he laughed.“I went to see the stadium and they said we can walk on the roof platform but I said “I won’t go do this!'.
“I was told that there is a There's lots to do, but it looks like it's all about scary animals! I'm hoping to see some animals, but I already have. I saw kangaroos jumping on people, so even they scare me. I think I'll stick with the koalas because they look cute, so maybe they!