Levante vs Stoke City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

Speak up, Javi Calleja!

"I’m where I want to be without a doubt, that’ what excites me the most, I want to be in Levante, and I want to be there for many years. I'm happy, I want that to be transmitted to everyone, to the squad, to the environment, because I'm convinced that with what we have we're going to have a great year, we're going to fight for the promotion, we're going to make a very competitive team and we want to give a lot to our supporters of pleasure," he said.

" we have a few pre-seasons behind, but each of them is unique. It's different, and now with maximum enthusiasm, with enthusiasm, with a lot of strength to start off on the right foot. right, so that the team quickly grasps the ideas, assimilates the concepts and the physical loads. I have seen that the team comes with a lot of will, with a lot of hunger, forgetting everything that happened to us last season, learning and being aware that every detail is important. important.”

The players who arrive, the reinforcements, are players who speak the same language as football, I think they are all on the right foot. right, talented and quality players. When it comes to interpreting the game, they are very intelligent and little by little, as I said, we are starting, we have been there for a while. It's only a few days, but things have already started. are being seen, concepts of what we work on in the field, in the field, and mainly also assimilating the physical load that is involved. now it will be a period of hard work and the players need to prepare for the first game of the championship", he commented.

Probable Levante!

Femenias; Pubill, Vezo, Pier, Munoz; Iborra, Pepelu, de Frutos, Montiel; Bouldini, Brugué.
How does Levante arrive?

The Levante arrives for the game with the entire pre-season in mind, already in the game.   the first confrontation against the English.
Speak up, Paul Gallagher!

“ It's heating up here, so we're working to keep possession of the ball today”, expressed the coach of the first team.

“     You’ll be here and will play a game that you have created. retain the ball because it saps your energy.''

“It’s about getting the balance right in terms of when to press the ball and when to breathe.  When you have the ball, it's about knowing when to move it quickly and when to keep it. It's those aspects of the game that we're trying to improve.”

“Thereá lots of new faces on the staff, so it was nice to meet everyone,” said the 38-year-old.

“It was also beneficial to keep an eye on the younger players who trained with the first team and see how the veterans train and the standards they set.”

Probable Stoke City!

Sarkic; Sterling, Jagielka, Fox; Smalbone, Pearson, Thompson, Tymon; Powell, Laurent, Campbell.
How do Stoke City arrive?

 Stoke City arrives for the game with a quiet victory against Notts County in the last match. The team won 5-1 away from home.
FRIENDLY!

