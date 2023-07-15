Notts County vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Notts County vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from Meadow Lane Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Notts County vs Nottingham Forest live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Notts County vs Nottingham Forest match live on TV and online?
The Notts County vs Nottingham Forest match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Notts County vs Nottingham Forest?
This is the kick-off time for the Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Notts County vs Nottingham Forest match on July 15, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:00 hrs. -
Chile: 8:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:00 hrs. -
Spain: 13:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Peru: 7:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 9:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:00 hrs. -
Chile: 8:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:00 hrs. -
Spain: 13:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Peru: 7:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Key player in Nottingham Forest
One of the players to keep in mind in Nottingham Forest is Taiwo Awoniyi, the 25-year-old Nigerian-born center forward has played 27 games so far in his home league, in that amount of commitments already adds, two assists and 10 goals, these against; West Ham, Fullham, Liverpool, Southampton three times, Chelsea twice, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.
Key player at Notts County
One of the most outstanding players in Notts County is Langstaff, the 28 year old English born center forward in his most recent match with Notts County Club scored a goal, this in the match against; Sotoke City.
History Notts County vs Nottingham Forest
In total, both teams have met 89 times, the record is dominated by Nottingham Forest with 36 wins, there have been 26 draws and Notts County have won 27 times.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Nottingham Forest with 130 goals to Notts County's 113.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Nottingham Forest with 130 goals to Notts County's 113.
Actuality - Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing 38 games, they finished in the 16th position in the standings with 38 points, this product of; 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 defeats, they also scored 38 goals, but conceded 68, for a goal difference of -30.
Brentford 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest
- Last five matches
Brentford 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 4 - 3 Sothampton
Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Actuality - Notts County
Notts County had a good performance in their local league, as after playing 46 games, they finished in the second position in the standings with 107 points, this was the result of winning 32 games, drawing 11 and losing three, scoring 117 goals, but conceding 42, for a goal difference of +75.
Notts County 1 - 1 York
- Last five matches
Notts County 1 - 1 York
Notts County 3 - 2 Boreham Wood
Chesterfield 2 - 2 Notts County
Nuneaton 0 - 3 Notts County
Notts County 1 - 5 Stoke City
The match will be played at the Meadow Lane Stadium
The match between Notts County vs Nottingham Forest will take place at the Meadow Lane Stadium in the city of Nottingham (England), the stadium is where Notts County Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1910 and has a capacity for approximately 19,850 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Notts County vs Nottingham Forest match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.