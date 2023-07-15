Feyenoord vs Union Saint Gilloise LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Feyenoord vs Union Saint Gilloise match in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Bolivia: 8:00 no transmission
Brazil: 9:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Chile: 8:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Colombia: 7:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Ecuador: 7:00 a.m. No Broadcast
USA (ET): 8:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Spain: 2:00 p.m. No Broadcast
Mexico: 6:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Paraguay: 9:00 hours No Broadcast
Peru: 7:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Uruguay: 9:00 a.m. No Broadcast
Venezuela: 8:00 a.m. No Broadcast
A Mac Allister for the Union
Argentine defender Kevin Mac Allister, who comes from Argentinos Juniors of Argentine soccer, is the new face of the Belgian team. This week he was announced, and his presentation caused a lot of commotion, since it was inspired by the movie My Poor Little Angel, in which the protagonist has the same name as the Argentine player.
Saint Gilloise wants to be a protagonist again
The Belgian team burst onto the scene last season with great success, finishing first in the regular phase of the championship, but in the Final Playoffs they finished in second place.
Owner of 31 national titles, Saint Gillose will be looking for their first first first division title in 89 years.
Arne Slot, key man in Feyenoord's resurgence
In the midst of some unsuccessful seasons, Arne Slot arrived last season at Feyenoord, and has become a sensation, so much so that last season he won the Eredivisie, and the season before he had played in the UEFA Conference League, which he would lose to Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Feyenoord looks to go into the season on top of its game
After the Eredivisie title, the Rotterdam team has been making a demanding preparation for the three fronts it will face this season.
The team will be back in the UEFA Champions League, after missing the last five editions, and Arne Slot's team will be hoping to complete a dream season this year.
Preseason duel
Two old acquaintances meet again in the preseason, a year ago the victory went to Saint Gilloise, by a score of 4-0. This time, the Rotterdam team hopes to return the courtesy, in one of their last games of preparation for the coming season.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Feyenoord vs Union Saint Gilloise live stream, corresponding to a friendly match of the Pre-Season 2023. The match will take place at Sportpark Smitshoek, at 8:00 am.