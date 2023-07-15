River Plate vs Estudiantes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata live on TV
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata live, as well as the latest information coming out of Monumental of Nunez. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata live?
If you want to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata live on TV, your options are: ESPN Premium in Argentina and ESPN for the rest of South America.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fanatiz in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fanatiz in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the River vs Estudiantes de La Plata professional league match?
This is the kickoff time for the River vs Estudiantes de La Plata match on July 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on TyC Sports International, VIX+, Paramount +
Spain: 0:00 AM (July 16)
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key Player - Estudiantes de La Plata
The presence of Mauro Boselli stands out in Estudiantes de La Plata. The 37-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has six goals and one assist in 22 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has a total of 1373 minutes.
Key Player - River Plate
The presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out in River Plate. The 22-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has ten goals and one assist in 23 games played, being a starter in fourteen of them. He has a total of 1231 minutes.
River, virtual League champion
The scenario is all favorable for River, with few options for its immediate pursuers, Talleres, to win the championship. River needs a point to win the Olympic lap, will they do it this Saturday?
Estudiantes ready to spoil the party at Nunez
The pincharata is planning to take away River's chance to celebrate at home, the team coached by Eduardo Domínguez must win and think about their Copa Sudamericana match against Barcelona of Ecuador.
River goes for the league title
Demichelis' team is close to celebrating a new league title, the first with Micho on the bench. After Gallardo's departure, the Demichelis cycle has gone through ups and downs, but the River Plate fans are confident in the potential of their new coach.
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium
The River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 83,214 spectators.
Start of the broadcast
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Liga Profesional match: River Plate vs Estudiantes live!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
