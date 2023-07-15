Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union host NYCFC at Subaru Park looking to finish their pre-Leagues Cup portion of the schedule on a high note.

Daniel Gazdag scored twice from the penalty spot as Philadelphia broke a two-match losing streak with an impressive 2-0 victory over Nashville.

The Union are fourth in the Eastern Conference and seek a fifth straight win over NYCFC, who conceded a 93rd-minute equalizer to Sean Zawadski in a 1-1 draw at Columbus despite being a man up.

While the Boys In Blue are unbeaten in eight matches, they've only won once in their last 15 and sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of Toronto and Miami.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

While the Union have no injury concerns ahead of this contest, they will welcome back goalkeeper Andre Blake and defender Damion Lowe, who return after helping lead Jamaica to the semifinals of the Gold Cup.

Frontman Julian Carranza is suspended for this match after picking up a late red card in the victory over Nashville with manager Jim Curtin stating that Quinn Sullivan will start in the Argentine's place.

Curtin himself made news this week as he signed a contract extension with the club that will see him manage Philadelphia through 2026.

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue made headlines this past week with the signing of forward Mounsef Barkar from Croatian First League side NK Istra 1961 while trading defender Tony Alfaro to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Starting left-back Braian Cufre is suspended due to yellow card accumulation while fellow defender Thiago Martins continues to recover from knee surgery.

James Sands will be back from his Gold Cup duties with the U.S. Men's National Team, but is not expected to start.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; McGlynn; Bedoya, Flach; Sullivan; Gazdag, Uhre

NYCFC: Barraza; Gray, Chanot, Martins; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, O'Toole; Pellegrini, Pereira; Ledezma

Ones to watch

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

The Jamaican is, by a wide margin, the best goalkeeper in MLS and his presence was sorely missed as backup Joe Bendik struggled in the five games filling in for Blake.

Photo: Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Now that he is back, look for the Philadelphia defense, anchored by their legendary shot-stopper to concede fewer goals.

Gabriel Pereira (NYCFC)

He leads the team with six goals from his midfield position while no forward in the side has scored more than three in 2023 but that may be rectified with the signing of Bakrak.

Photo: Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Just 21, Pereira has taken major steps forward and looks to be a valuable piece for the Boys In Blue for years to come.

Previous meetings

In May, Philadelphia extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches following a 3-1 victory in Queens, their fourth straight over NYCFC.

Pereira opened the scoring on the half-hour mark after Andres Jasson forced Jose Martinez into a turnover. He then moved the ball into the box, and Santiago Rodriguez found Richy Ledezma while falling down, Pereira finishing into the bottom left corner.

Carranza struck twice in first-half stoppage time, finishing off a pass from Jack Elliott and looping a shot over the head of Boys In Blue goalkeeper Luis Barraza.

Two minutes later, the Argentine put the Union in front, his right-footed shot from the center of the box finding the bottom left corner.

Carranza also drew a foul from Martins that gave Philadelphia a penalty kick eight minutes into the second half, which was converted by Daniel Gazdag.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and Taylor Twellman serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.