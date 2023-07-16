San Antonio FC vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here San Antonio FC vs Sunderland Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Antonio FC vs Sunderland match for the Friendly Match.
What time is the San Antonio FC vs Sunderland match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio FC vs Sunderland of July 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM.
Brazil: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 10:00 PM.
Colombia: 8:00 PM.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM.
Spain: 3:00 AM.
Mexico: 7:00 PM.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM.
Peru: 9:00 PM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Last lineup of Sunderland
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Anthony Patterson, Luke O'Nien, Danny Ballard, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Amad Diallo, Daniel Neil, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts.
Last lineup of San Antonio FC
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jordan Farr, Fabien Garcia, Lamar Batista, Mitchell Taintor, Jacori Hayes, Rida Zouhir, Jorge Hernandez, Ismaila Jome, Shannon Gomez, Justin Dhillon, and Tani Oluwaseyi.
Sunderland Players to Watch
There are three Sunderland players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Amad Diallo (8), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 14 goals in 39 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. The other player is Jack Clarke (#20), he plays in the forward position and at only 22 years old he was the team's top assister with 12 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ross Stewart (#14), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 10 goals in 13 games played and we could also see him score against San Antonio FC.
Sunderland
The English team is preparing for the EFL Championship that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation games are against San Antonio FC, New Mexico United, Carolina RailHawks, RCD Mallorca and Hartlepool. In the 2022-2023 tournament of the EFL Championship they were in sixth position with 18 wins, 15 draws and 13 losses, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Luton Town on May 16, 2023, the game ending in a 2-0 loss at Kenilworth Road. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
San Antonio FC Players to Watch
There are three players from San Antonio FC that we should watch out for and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Tani Oluwaseyi (#16), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 10 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Jorge Hernandez (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on Argentine striker Ignacio Bailone (#20), he is the team's second highest scorer this season with 4 goals in 17 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
San Antonio FC
The American team has had a good start to the tournament so far in the USL Championship, after 9 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses, they have 34 points in the general table that puts them in second position in the Western Conference. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on July 12, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 win against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park for their ninth win in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Toyota Field is located in the city of San Antonio, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 8,296 spectators and is the home of the San Antonio Football Club. It was dedicated on April 13, 2013 and is one of the newest stadiums in Texas.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: San Antonio FC vs Sunderland!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.