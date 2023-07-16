Tigres UANL vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is the Tigres UANL vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tigres UANL vs Leon of July 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM.
Chile: 11:05 PM.
Colombia: 9:05 PM.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM.
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN and VIX+.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM.
Peru: 10:05 PM.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM.
Last lineup of the Leon
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Rodolfo Cota, Adonis Frias, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jaine Barreiro, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Lucas Romero, Yairo Moreno, Iván Moreno, Víctor Dávila and Lucas Di Yorio.
Last lineup of Tigres UANL
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac.
Leon Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to León's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Tigres UANL. The player Víctor Dávila (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next one is the player José Alvarado (#20), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Tigres UANL, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota (#30) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Leon in the tournament
They started Apertura 2023 very well, last week they got 3 points that put them in eighth position in the general table. After 1 game won, 0 tied and 1 lost they have 3 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on July 10, 2023 and resulted in a 4-0 victory against Pachuca at the Estadio León and thus they achieved their first victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Tigres UANL players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Tigres UANL's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against León. The player Francisco Córdova (#17) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 6 goals in 7 games played, he is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is the Mexican player Diego Lainez (#16), he plays in the midfielder position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against León multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, the 37-year-old goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmán (#1), the Argentine goalkeeper, is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Tigres UANL in the tournament
They started Apertura 2023 very well, last day they got 1 point that put them in tenth position in the general table and only a few teams surpass it. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on June 30, 2023 and resulted in a 3-2 win against Tijuana at Estadio Caliente and thus they got their first win of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The University Stadium is located in the city of Nuevo León, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 42,500 spectators and is the home of the UANL Tigres. It was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 and cost 23 million pesos to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tigres UANL vs Leon!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.