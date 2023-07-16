Toluca vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toluca vs Juarez in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Juarez match in the Liga MX.
What time is Toluca vs Juarez match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Juarez of July 16th in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Juárez live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Juárez in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Toluca coming?
The locals come from winning against Tigres 3-1 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up for this match.
Cruz Azul 0 - 2 Toluca, Jul. 8, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 0 - 0 Necaxa, July 2, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 1 Tigres UANL, May 14, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 4 - 1 Toluca, May 11, 2023, MX League
Toluca 3 - 0 Necaxa, Apr. 30, 2023, Liga MX
How is Juárez doing?
The visitors won 1-2 against América in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 matches they have had a very bad streak, having 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 win.
FC Juarez 1 - 1 Tigres UANL, July 8, 2023, Liga MX
América 1 - 2 FC Juárez, Jun. 30, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 0 - 1 América, Apr. 28, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 1 - 1 FC Juarez, Apr. 23, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 2 - 0 FC Juárez, Apr. 13, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Toluca player
Tiago Volpi, 32 year old Brazilian goalkeeper has been in charge of being the penalty taker for the Devils last season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as starter and 0 as substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 7 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot, besides having 2 goals in 0.
Watch out for this Juarez player
Aitor García, a 29 year old Spanish striker has been in charge of being the Juarez's goal scorer in the beginning of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he will start with the right foot.