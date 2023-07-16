Portugal vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final EURO U-19 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Portugal vs Italy; As well as recent information of the Ta' Qali National Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Italy: Luis Hasa
The 19-year-old Juventus U-19 midfielder has had a very good tournament as he is the player who has contributed the most goals for his team (1 goal and 3 assists). Hasa did not have a good qualifying phase, since in the three games he did not score any goals or assists, but in the second game of the group stages against Portugal he provided the assist for Italy's only goal, in the third game against Poland he scored the only goal , that if he had not scored it, they probably would not have passed the round. In the semifinal against Spain he was also the hero, since he gave two goal assists. Will he appear tomorrow against the Portuguese team?
Player to watch from Portugal: Hugo Felix
The 19-year-old midfielder who plays for Benfica U-23 has had a spectacular tournament as he is the best player of his team. In the complete tournament (Counting the qualifying phase he scored 5 goals and 2 assists) In the second match against the Czech Republic he scored two goals and against Croatia he scored one goal. In the first group game against Poland he scored a goal and an assist, in the second game against Italy he scored a goal and an assist and in the semifinal against Norway he scored a goal. Will he appear tomorrow against the Italian team?
When and where to watch Portugal vs Italy?
The match will be broadcast internationally on the UEFA.TV app and on VIX, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from Italy
Davide Mastrantonio; Iacopo Regonesi, Lorenzo Dellavalle, Alessandro Delllavalle, Filippo Missioni; Luis Hasa, Giacomo Faticanti, Niccolo Pisilli; Samuele Vignato, Francesco Pio Esposito, Michael Kayode
Last XI from Portugal
Goncalo Ribeiro; Goncalo Esteves, Antonio Ribeiro, Gabriel Bras, Martim Marques; Samuel Justo, Nuno Felix, Gustavo Sa; Hugo Felix, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Carlos Borges
Times for the match
Some of the times for the match of tomorrow
Argentina: 4:00 pm
Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm
Chile: 2:00 pm
Colombia: 1:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm
USA (ET): 3:00 pm
Spain: 9:00 pm
Mexico: 1:00 pm
Paraguay: 3:00 pm
Peru 1:00 pm
Uruguay: 3:00 pm
Venezuela: 2:00
Italy come from a close win
The team of the Italian coach Alberto Bollini had a much more difficult tournament, since in the qualifying round they faced Germany, Slovenia and Belgium, in those three games they scored 5 goals and conceded 4. Then in the group stage they faced Malta , Portugal and Poland and they fared poorly, as they scored 6 goals and also conceded 6. In the semi-final they faced Spain and achieved a 2-3 victory with goals from Samuele Vignato, Niccolo Pisilli and Luca Lipani Can Italy take the trophy from Portugal tomorrow?
Portugal come from an easy victory
The team of the Portuguese coach Joaquim Milheiro had a spectacular tournament. Since they faced Sweden, the Czech Republic and Croatia in the qualifying round, in those three matches they scored a total of 7 goals and conceded none. Then they played in a group with Poland, Italy and Malta, in which they scored 9 goals and conceded 2.
In the semifinal of the tournament they faced Norway and crushed them 5-0 with goals from Gustavo Sa, Hugo Félix, a brace from Rodrigo Ribeiro and one from Carlos Borges. Can Portugal be champion conceding only 2 goals in the whole tournament?
Where will the match be?
The Ta'Qali National Stadium, located in the town called Ta'Qali which is 10 km from the Maltese capital Valletta, will host this duel between two teams looking to add a trophy to their booth. This stadium has a capacity for 16,997 fans.
This stadium was inaugurated on December 6, 1981 and on December 16, 1984 the record of people in the stadium was broken in a match between Malta and North Germany, where the Germans won 2-3. The record was 35,102 people. Will the record be broken again tomorrow?
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 EURO U-19 match: Portugal vs Italy Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Portugal and Italy corresponding to the final of the EURO U-19. The meeting will take place in Ta'Qali National Stadium. It will start at 1:00 pm