Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Superliga Argentina

How to watch Gimansia vs Boca Juniors Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: TyC Sports International.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
What time is Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors match for Superliga Argentina?
This is the start time of the game Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors of 16th July 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30PM in Star+, ESPN Premium
Bolivia: 3:30PM in Star+
Brazil: 4:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Chile: 3:30PM in Star+
Colombia: 2:30PM in Star+
Ecuador: 2:30PM in Star+
USA (ET): 3:30PM in ViX, Paramount+, TyC Sports International
Mexico: 2:30PM in Star+, Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 4:30PM in Star+
Peru: 2:30PM in Star+
Uruguay: 4:30PM in Star+
Venezuela: 3:30PM in Star+
Retrospect
There have been 70 matches between Gimnasia and Boca in history, with 11 wins for Gimnasia, 36 for Boca and 23 draws. At home Gimnasia have hosted Boca 34 times, with four wins, 11 draws and 19 defeats.
Probable Boca
Boca Juniors' probable team for the match is: Romero, Weigandt, Valentini, Figal and Fabra; Medina, Valera and Fernandez; Merentiel, Vázquez and Barco.
Probable Gimnasia
Gimnasia's probable team for the match is: Durso, Enrique, Sanchez, Morales and Bazzi; Miramon, Lescano and Napolitano; Soldano, Mammini and Dominguez.
Injuries
Gimnasia will be without the injured Tarragona, while Melluso and Colazo are doubts, both returning from injury. On the Boca side Marcos Rojo is out, also injured.
Superliga Argentina
Gimnasia are in 20th position with 28 points, level with Tigre, one below Sarmiento and Central Cordoba, two below Tucuman and three above Barracas Central, and two above Velez, Unión de Santa Fe and Instituto. Boca are in ninth place on 35 points, level with Belgrano, as well as three points below Godoy Cruz, one above Argentinos Juniors and two above Newell's, Racing and Platense.
Last Matches: Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors arrive with two wins and a draw in the last games. On Sunday (2), at home, the victory was 2-0 over Sarmiento, with goals from Merentiel and Medina. On Thursday (6), away from home, the draw was goalless with Unión de Santa Fe. And on Monday (10), at home, the victory was 1-0 over Huaracán, with a goal by Luis Vázquez.
Last Matches: Gimnasia
Gimnasia come into this match on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. The draw was on Monday (3), away to Newell's Old Boys, 2-2, with goals from Domínguez and Tarragona, while Ortiz and Montenegro sought the draw for Newell's. On Friday (7), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Independiente, with Martínez opening the scoring for Independiente and Domínguez equalizing. And on Tuesday (11), away from home, the defeat was 2-0 to Tucuman, with goals from Estigarribia and Enrique, against.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Superliga Argentina match: Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.