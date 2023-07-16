Chivas vs Athletic Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Athletic friendly match.
What time is the Chivas vs Athletic match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Athletic of July 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brazil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 7:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on TUDN and Vix+.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Athletic last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Unai Simón, Aitor Paredes, Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Oihan Sancet, Mikel Vesga, Ander Herrera, Gorka Guruzeta, Nico Williams and Iñaki Williams.
Chivas last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Miguel Jiménez, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alan Torres, Cristian Calderón, Alan Mozo, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Jonathan Padilla, Isaac Brizuela and Ricardo Marín.
Athletic players to follow
There are three Athletic players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Iñaki Williams (8), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 9 goals in 38 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Sunday's game. The other player is Óscar de Marcos (#10), he plays in the forward position and at only 27 years old he was the team's best assister with 3 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Oihan Sancet (#22), he was the team's third highest scorer last season with 4 goals in 36 games played and we could also see him score against Chivas.
Athletic
The Spanish team is preparing for LaLiga that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 7 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Chivas, Necaxa, Racing de Santander, Gimnástica, Celtic FC, Eibar and Manchester United. In the 2022-2023 LaLiga tournament they were in eighth position with 14 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Real Madrid on June 4, 2023, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Chivas Players to Watch
There are three Chivas players that we should be aware of and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Roberto Alvarado (#25), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 7 goals in 39 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Sunday. Another player is Alexis Vega (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Gilberto Sepúlveda (#3), he was the team's third highest scorer last season with 3 goals in 20 games played and we could see him score in Sunday's game.
Chivas
The Mexican team has had a good start to the tournament so far in the MX League, after 3 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses, they have 9 points in the general table that puts them in the first position of the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was against Necaxa on July 13, 2023, the match ended in a 2-0 win at Estadio Akron and thus they won their third game of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Akron Stadium is located in the city of Jalisco, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,850 spectators and is the home of Club Deportivo Guadalajara. It was inaugurated on July 29, 2010 and cost 200 million dollars to build.