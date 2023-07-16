Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv live for the 2023 Friendly Match, in addition to the latest information from the Marbella Football Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match in various countries:
Argentina: 13 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 12 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 13 hours without Transmission
Chile: 12 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 13 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 17 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 11 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 13 hours without Transmission
Peru: 11 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 13 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 12 hours without Transmission
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth midfielder is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European soccer and be a fundamental piece for the Bourne in the soccer generation. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the striker participated in 38 games where he got 7 goals and 1 assist. The British striker had a great season and Bourne will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bourne get here?
Bourne is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to seek to fight for a place in some European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight of English football. Bournemouth finished in fifteenth position in the Premier League with 39 points, after 11 wins, 6 draws and 21 losses. However, his path in the Premier League did not reach a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 22 points behind the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie, Mark Travers, Dango Ouattara and Adam Smith, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. The Bourne will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new instances in all the competitions in which it participates.
Eran Zahavi, a must see player!
The Maccabi Tel Aviv striker is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after passing last season, Zahavi is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Maccabi Tel Aviv needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the title of the highest category of football. In Israel. In the previous campaign, he registered 26 goals and 3 assists in 40 games.
How does Maccabi arrive?
Maccabi Tel Aviv comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of Ligat ha'Al, after finishing in third place in Israel's top football category with 52 units, after 15 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses. Maccabi Tel Aviv presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Eran Zahavi, Milson, Dor Tugerman, Dan Biton, Dan Glazer and Ofir Davidzada. Maccabi Tel Aviv is a powerhouse of Israeli football and it is a great team that is constantly fighting for the Ligat ha'Al title, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which They will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Marbella Football Center located in the city of Malaga, Spain will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This meeting will be behind closed doors so there will be no fans.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Marbella Football Center, at 1 o'clock.