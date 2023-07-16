Minnesota United vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
Image: VAVEL

Update Live Commentary
9:00 AM27 minutes ago

Tune in here Minnesota United vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota United vs LAFC match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
8:55 AM32 minutes ago

What time is Minnesota United vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota United vs LAFC of July 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

8:50 AM37 minutes ago

Last Games Minnesota United vs LAFC

The series has been very even in the last five matches, although it slightly favors the Californian team with one win and four draws.

Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC, season 2022

Los Angeles 2-0 Minnesota United, 2022 season

Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC, season 2022

Los Angeles 2-2 Minnesota United, 2021 season

Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 season

8:45 AM42 minutes ago

Key Player LAFC

Like the entire team, he has struggled to get into a rhythm and even become a starter, but Carlos Vela is a player who knows how to bounce back in the face of adversity and, without a doubt, he continues to be the most unbalanced player in the attacking zone, with the genius to change the game from his boots.
Foto: LAFC
Image: LAFC
8:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Minnesota United

Just as LAFC has Vela, Minnesota United's most talented player is Emanuel Reynoso, who hasn't been at his best in the final area, but he has the number 10 jersey for a reason and his good technique, as well as his participation in the final third of the field, make him the player to watch this Saturday.
8:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup LAFC

77 John McCarthy, 5 Mamadou Fall, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 11 Timothy Tillman, 20 José Cifuentes, 19 Mateusz Bogusz, 7 Stipe Biuk, 99 Denis Bouanga.
8:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Minnesota United

1 Clint Irwin, 4 Miguel Tapias, 12 Bakaye Dibassy, 3 Zarek Valentin, 27 D.J. Taylor, 10 Emanuel Reynoso, 20 Wil Trapp, 31 Hassani Dotson, 28 Mender Garcia, 8 Joseph Rosales, 21 Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
8:25 AMan hour ago

LAFC: back on track

It seems that the champion LAFC is going through the most complicated moment of the season due to a poor performance both individually and collectively, which has been seen in negative results that have dropped them from first place in the conference, although this will be a good opportunity to return to victory before their participation in the Leagues Cup.
8:20 AMan hour ago

Minnesota United: to get back on track

Minnesota United has not been able to be consistent this season and, prior to the month-long break for the Leagues Cup, they will try to get back to winning ways and get closer to the qualification zone and give a blow of authority on the table, especially when facing one of the leaders in the MLS Western Conference.
8:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Minnesota United vs LAFC match will be played at the Allianz Field Stadium, in Minnesota, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
8:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Minnesota United vs LAFC!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
