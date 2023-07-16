Minnesota United vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Minnesota United vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota United vs LAFC match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Minnesota United vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota United vs LAFC of July 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Last Games Minnesota United vs LAFC
The series has been very even in the last five matches, although it slightly favors the Californian team with one win and four draws.
Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC, season 2022
Los Angeles 2-0 Minnesota United, 2022 season
Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC, season 2022
Los Angeles 2-2 Minnesota United, 2021 season
Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 season
Key Player LAFC
Like the entire team, he has struggled to get into a rhythm and even become a starter, but Carlos Vela is a player who knows how to bounce back in the face of adversity and, without a doubt, he continues to be the most unbalanced player in the attacking zone, with the genius to change the game from his boots.
Key player Minnesota United
Just as LAFC has Vela, Minnesota United's most talented player is Emanuel Reynoso, who hasn't been at his best in the final area, but he has the number 10 jersey for a reason and his good technique, as well as his participation in the final third of the field, make him the player to watch this Saturday.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 5 Mamadou Fall, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 11 Timothy Tillman, 20 José Cifuentes, 19 Mateusz Bogusz, 7 Stipe Biuk, 99 Denis Bouanga.
Last lineup Minnesota United
1 Clint Irwin, 4 Miguel Tapias, 12 Bakaye Dibassy, 3 Zarek Valentin, 27 D.J. Taylor, 10 Emanuel Reynoso, 20 Wil Trapp, 31 Hassani Dotson, 28 Mender Garcia, 8 Joseph Rosales, 21 Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
LAFC: back on track
It seems that the champion LAFC is going through the most complicated moment of the season due to a poor performance both individually and collectively, which has been seen in negative results that have dropped them from first place in the conference, although this will be a good opportunity to return to victory before their participation in the Leagues Cup.
Minnesota United: to get back on track
Minnesota United has not been able to be consistent this season and, prior to the month-long break for the Leagues Cup, they will try to get back to winning ways and get closer to the qualification zone and give a blow of authority on the table, especially when facing one of the leaders in the MLS Western Conference.
The Kick-off
The Minnesota United vs LAFC match will be played at the Allianz Field Stadium, in Minnesota, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Minnesota United vs LAFC!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.