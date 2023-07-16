Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Live Score in MLS 2023
What time is Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy of July 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 4:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Last Games Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy
The Canadian side has tilted the balance in its favor in the last five matches with a balance of 2 wins (both at home), for 2 draws and 1 loss.
Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS 2023
Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 Los Angeles Galaxy, MLS 2022
Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS 2022
Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS 2021
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Los Angeles Galaxy, MLS 2021
Key Player LA Galaxy
As the games go by, Spaniard Ricard Puig is showing his quality and is being an important factor in the rebound that the team has had, especially last game where he contributed a goal in the win against Philadelphia last Saturday.
Key player Vancouver Whitecaps
He is one of the leaders of the defensive backline, but he is also very dangerous in set plays and scored last week against Seattle, which is why the player to watch for this match is defender Ranko Veselinovic.
Last lineup LA Galaxy
33 Jonathan Klinsmann, 17, Chris Mavinga 18 Kelvin Leerdam, 44 Raheem Edwards, 2 Calegari, 5 Gaston Brugman, 6 Ricard Puig, 8 Marky Delgado, 31 Preston Judd, 11 Tyler Boyd, 10 Douglas Costa.
Last lineup Vancouver Whitecaps
18 Yohei Takaoka, 4 Ranko Veselinovic, 14 Luís Martins, 2 Mathías Laborda, 16 Sebastian Berhalter, 8 Alessandro Schöpf, 28 Levonte Johnson, 27 Ryan Raposo, 24 Brian White, 25 Ryan Gauld, 9 Sergio Córdova.
LA Galaxy: Keep the winning streak going
With 7 games without defeat, the LA Galaxy have improved little by little, although they are still in the penultimate position of the MLS Western Conference with only 22 points, so getting a win this Saturday will be essential to close the gap with direct rivals and get closer to the qualification zone before the month-long break.
Vancouver Whitecaps: Pressing the pace
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to tighten the pace to stay in the qualification zone after the MLS will be in recess for a month due to the Leagues Cup. This will be their third consecutive home game due to the calendar, although last Saturday they lost 3-2 to the Seattle Sounders and on Wednesday they could not get the best of results against Austin FC.
The Kick-off
The Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy match will be played at the BC Place Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
