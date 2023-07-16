CF Montreal double up on Charlotte FC

CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor (9) shoots and scores against Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023.

CF Montreal beat Charlotte FC on Saturday night at Saputo Stadium 2-0 to snap a streak 451 minutes thanks to goals from Kwadwo Mahala Opuko who scored his first goal as a CF Montreal player and Chinonso Offor.

CF Montreal will now enter the Leagues Cup with their first scheduled group stage game against Pumas UNAM from Mexico on July 22nd in Montreal.

It didn't take long for the home team to get going as in the fifth minute Ariel Lassiter finished a play with the first shot on target after a quick give-and-go with Bryce Duke.

24 minutes later with the streak at 451 minutes, Kwadwo Mahala Opuko finished a play picking up a loose rebound at the side of the night to open the scoring and score his first for CF Montreal.

That goal seemed to spark the team and two minutes later Chinonso Offor scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season when Joel Waterman with a long ball found him and in a one vs one situation was able to beat the Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina to make it 2-0.

In the 69th minute, Jules Anthony Vilsaint who came in as a sub had a great chance with a fast run up the pitch and with two players pressuring him managed to get a shot on target.

In the 92nd minute, Charlotte managed to get a shot on target but Montreal keeper Jonathan Sirois was back to being a wall in the net and secured his seventh clean sheet at home and ninth this season.

The visitors weren't able to get one by Sirois as CF Montreal kept their foot on the gas and finished strongly and also snapped a four-game winless streak.

CF Montreal will be back in MLS action on Sunday, August 20th when they make the trip to Toronto to face TFC at BMO Field in another version of the Canadian Classic.