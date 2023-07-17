Mexico vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mexico vs Panama in a Gold Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Panama match in the Gold Cup.
What time is Mexico vs Panama match for Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Panama of July 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 06:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 07:00 p.m.
Chile: 07:00 p.m.
Colombia: 06:00 p.m.
Peru: 06:00 p.m.
USA: 08:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 08:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 08:00 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 07:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how Mexico vs Panama and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on UniMás, Univision, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Panama in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 25th meeting between both teams, so they will want to start with everything and come out on top, in addition to a victory and the trophy, leaving 2 victories for Panama, 6 draws and 17 for Mexico.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 0 wins for Panama, 4 for Mexico and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Panama 0 - 1 Mexico, Jun. 18, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Mexico 1 - 0 Panama, Feb. 2, 2022, CONCACAF Qualifiers
Panama 1 - 1 Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021, CONCACAF Qualifiers
Mexico 3 - 0 Panama, Jun. 30, 2021, International Friendlies
Panama 0 - 3 Mexico, Nov. 15, 2019, CONCACAF Nations League
Watch out for this player from Mexico
Mexico's midfielder, Luis Romo, 28 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played his 20th game in his local league, 20 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the Mexican league and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 5 games of this tournament he already scored 2 goals.
Watch out for this player from Panama
Panama striker, Ismael Diaz 26 years old has performed well, the striker has played his eighth game in his local league, 8 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Ecuadorian league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in five games he has 4 goals.
How is Mexico doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Honduras, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Jamaica 0 - 3 Mexico, Jul. 12, 2023, Gold Cup
Mexico 2 - 0 Costa Rica, July 8, 2023, Gold Cup
Mexico 0 - 1 Qatar, Jul. 2, 2023, Gold Cup
Haiti 1 - 3 Mexico, Jun. 29, 2023, Gold Cup
Mexico 4 - 0 Honduras, Jun. 25, 2023, Gold Cup
How is Panama doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Qatar, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
United States 1 - 1 Panama, July 12, 2023, Gold Cup
Panama 4 - 0 Qatar, July 8, 2023, Gold Cup
Panama 2 - 2 El Salvador, Jul. 4, 2023, Gold Cup
Martinique 1 - 2 Panama, Jun. 30, 2023, Gold Cup
Costa Rica 1 - 2 Panama, Jun. 26, 2023, Gold Cup
