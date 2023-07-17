Pachuca vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Pachuca vs Pumas live of the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Pachuca vs Pumas live corresponding to Matchday 3 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Hidalgo Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to see the Pachuca vs Pumas online and live from the Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Pachuca vs Pumas match in several countries:
Argentina: 23 hours on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Brazil: 23 hours without Transmission
Chile: 23 hours on Claro Sports
Colombia: 9:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
US (ET): 22 hours on VIX+
Spain: 03 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 20 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 23 hours on Claro Sports
Peru: 9:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 22 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Juan Ignacio Dinneno, a must see player!
The Pumas forward started a new campaign in search of recovering his level this year with the Rayados. Dinenno closed Clausura 2023 in a good way with 8 goals and 2 assists in 17 games, being the team's top scorer. This is still the biggest attack reference for college guys. Dinenno will have to recover the best version of him and connect with Gustavo del Pedrete, Eduardo Salvio and Ulises Rivas, so that they supply him with balls and goal options. Pumas was one of the less regular defenses of the previous tournament and it will be Dinenno's mission to get them out of there.
How does Pumas arrive?
Those from UNAM arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team comes to this match after playing some preparation games, after the bad season in the Clausura 2023 where they finished in fourteenth place, out of playoffs, with 18 points, after 5 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses. This is why the team brought in Antonio Mohamed as coach to close the previous season and now give him a complete cycle to seek to return to the Liguilla. The Pumas seem to have recovered part of the good game that characterized them and with the help of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio, Julio González, Nathan Silva and Pablo Bennevendo, they have found a strong backbone. At the moment, Pumas is in third place with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 0 losses.
Luis Chavez, a must see player!
The Tuzos midfielder starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican closed the season in good shape with 3 goals and 5 assists in 21 games played. Chávez continues to be a fundamental piece of the Tuzos midfield and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations in order to get into the MX League league. The Mexican will have to manage to work more with Erik Sánchez and Eduardo López to create an offensive of fear.
How does Pachuca get here?
Los Tuzos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 in the playoffs, the team finished in fifth place with 31 points after 10 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses in the MX League, although they entered the playoffs, they did not get a place in the Liguilla, losing on penalties against Santos Laguna. This was one of the most important factors for an important restructuring within the team to be sought. Players such as Lucas Di Yorio, Byron Castillo and Sergio Barreto arrived, mainly to reinforce the team's defense. Pachuca has a good squad and this has given the expected results. At the start of this campaign they will seek to have positive results to place themselves in Liguilla positions and give a better impression than last tournament. Currently the team is in twelfth place in the table with 1 point, after 0 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses.
Where's the game?
The Hidalgo Stadium located in the city of Pachuca will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the 2023 Opening of the MX League in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1993.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca vs. Pumas match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium, at 8:15 p.m. sharp.