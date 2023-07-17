Celta vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2023 Match
Image: Celta

Celta Statements

Rafa Benitez spoke before the match: "In Portugal there will be minutes for everyone, in both matches. The least important thing will be the result, as it happens in this preparation period in which we try to clarify tactical ideas and see the players beyond training sessions with a heavy physical load".

"The system will depend a lot on what we have and on what we sign.

"Now I would like to stay many years at Celta and that things go well".

"I think the club is doing things right. The whole centenary, the anthem, the shirts, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. Everything is going very well. Now we have to go our own way and hopefully on the field we will endorse a good season."

How are Al Nassr coming along?

Al Nassr has two consecutive victories in friendly matches prior to the start of the season in Arabia. The team will be looking to beat Celta and accumulate positive numbers ahead of the start of the season. It will be a very interesting duel due to the quality of both teams.
How does Celta arrive?

Celta have just started their preseason ahead of LaLiga 2023-2024, Rafa Benitez's team will be looking to prepare for this new competition and will start with many preparation matches in this match.

Celta vs Al Nassr match will be played at Algarve Stadium

Celta vs Al Nassr will be played at the Algarve Stadium, located in Faro, Portugal. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Celta vs Al Nassr live stream, corresponding to the friendly match for the new 2023-2024 season. The match will take place at the Faro Stadium, Portugal, at 15:30pm.
